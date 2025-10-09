Ghana: Kadjebi DCE Vows Tough Action Against Sanitation Offenders

The Chief Executive of the Kadjebi District (DCE), Dr. Issaka Sam Suraj, has issued a warning that the Assembly will not hesitate to take legal action against offenders of environmental health regulations to ensure that communities remain clean, safe, and productive. This, he said, would allow residents to contribute significantly to the area's development.

Dr. Suraj explained that the Assembly had resolved to empower the Environmental Health Department (EHD) to enhance its effectiveness in improving sanitation and ensuring the health and productivity of the populace. The DCE emphasised that the Assembly would not tolerate any residents who violate its sanitation bylaws and would prosecute such individuals to deter others in the district from taking environmental health issues lightly and to encourage them to maintain a clean environment.

Dr. Suraj made these remarks during the district launch of the local version of the National Sanitation Day programme, aimed at addressing sanitation-related challenges in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. He stated that the Assembly would increase public awareness regarding the necessity for residents to keep their surroundings clean at all times and announced that the first Saturday of each month would be designated as sanitation day, during which the community would engage in cleaning activities.

The DCE further explained that comprehensive public education would be conducted on the significance of environmental hygiene, and the Environmental Health Department would take action against those who fail to observe the sanitation day or neglect to keep their surroundings clean. He mentioned that the EHD would be reinforced to enable it to prosecute individuals who violate the Assembly's sanitation bylaws, adding that the Assembly planned to reintroduce the "samasama" concept in the area.

Dr. Suraj said the Assembly was committed to the development of the area; however, the well-being of the people was paramount to ensure that they lead healthy lifestyles that would enable them to contribute effectively to development activities in the district.

The Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer (EHO), Mr. Elorm Kpotosu, said the launch of the sanitation programme had already created awareness among residents of the importance of environmental health and therefore appealed to them to appreciate the importance of environmental health and keep their communities clean at all times.

Mr. Kpotosu said the biggest asset of every district was the human resource, and to derive the best from them was to ensure that they lead healthy lives that would enable them to embark on their economic activities and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the area. He, however, assured the commitment of the EHD personnel to deliver on their mandate to ensure a clean, healthy, and productive district in the Oti Region.