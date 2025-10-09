Ghana: HPV Vaccination Targets 2.4m Girls

Ghana has officially launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to protect more than 2.4 million girls aged between 9 and 14 years from cervical cancer, one of the most preventable but deadly diseases affecting women in the country.

At the national launch, held in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the health and future of young Ghanaian girls.

He assured the public of the safety and effectiveness of the HPV vaccine, which had been approved by both the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"HPV is preventable, and we are ready to fight it," the Minister declared.

"Although the HPV vaccine costs between GH¢ 1,000 and GH¢ 3,000 on the open market, the government is offering it free of charge to ensure that every eligible girl, particularly the vulnerable, has access," he added.

Mr Akandoh said that the vaccine, which was successfully piloted in Ghana between 2013 and 2018, would now form part of the country's routine immunisation programme.

He stressed that the initiative targets girls within the 9-14 age group through a coordinated strategy involving schools, health facilities, and community outreach programmes.

Development Partners Lead at UNICEF, Ms Paulina Saveilanti, described cervical cancer as a growing public health concern in Ghana, claiming over 1,500 lives annually.

"The HPV vaccine is a proven, life-saving solution. For every 1,000 girls vaccinated, we prevent an estimated 17 deaths," Ms Saveilanti noted.

Ms Saveilanti said the campaign was not only about health but about dignity and securing the future of every Ghanaian girl, adding, "Every girl deserves a life free from cervical cancer."

"Over 2.5 million doses of the vaccine have been secured, ensuring that every eligible girl in the country is covered," she stated.

She said that the campaign also aligned with wider national and international efforts to empower girls and improve gender equity in health outcomes.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, underscored the government's resolve to eliminate cervical cancer in Ghana.

"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable diseases, yet it continues to kill our women. Today, we promise every Ghanaian girl a future free from cervical cancer," Prof. Kaba stated.

He further called for national unity and support in ensuring the campaign's success.

Prof. Kaba noted that more than 140 countries had successfully introduced the HPV vaccine, with remarkable public health outcomes and urged parents, guardians, teachers, and community leaders to rally behind the campaign and ensure that all eligible girls were vaccinated.

The nationwide exercise is expected to run over several months, with intensive awareness campaigns rolled out to reach every corner of the country.