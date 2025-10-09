Ghana: Veep Attends Global Gateway Forum in Brussels

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is in Brussels, Belgium, together with other government officials to attend the Global Gateway Forum.

The forum, which runs from October 9 to 10, 2025, is one of the flagship international events of the European Union.

It brings together Heads of State and Government, business leaders, civil society representatives, and key financial institutions to discuss how to strengthen global partnerships in a fast-changing world.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Vice President is expected to take part in high-level meetings and discussions that would focus on sustainable growth, investment in critical infrastructure, and innovation.

Related Articles

These engagements would help strengthen Ghana's development agenda and open more avenues for international cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and education.

The Global Gateway Forum provides a platform for leaders from different regions to engage on important issues that affect global development, trade, and cooperation.

It aims to explore how countries can work together to build stronger and more sustainable connections in critical sectors such as energy, transport, digital infrastructure, health, and education.

This year's discussions would focus on advancing global connectivity and building resilience in the face of growing geopolitical and economic challenges.

Global Gateway is the European Union's main strategy to promote smart, clean, and secure connections between Europe and its partner regions.

Through this initiative, the EU seeks to help partner countries improve their infrastructure, expand access to renewable energy, enhance digital networks, and support education and research.

The strategy also aims to ensure that global partnerships are built on transparency, sustainability, and mutual benefit.

The Forum is expected to highlight investment opportunities and collaboration between the European Union and other regions, including Africa.

It would also provide an opportunity for African countries such as Ghana to share their priorities and explore partnerships that can contribute to national and continental development goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ghana's participation in this year's forum reflects the country's continued commitment to deepening its cooperation with the European Union and other global partners.

The European Union's Global Gateway initiative aims to mobilise up to €300 billion in investments for global projects.

These funds are expected to support a range of initiatives that promote cleaner energy, digital inclusion, better transport networks, and stronger health and education systems.

Ghana and other African countries are expected to benefit from partnerships that support their development priorities while encouraging fair and responsible investment.

As global leaders gather in Brussels, discussions are also expected to touch on the role of international cooperation in addressing shared challenges such as climate change, inequality, and economic instability.

The forum provides an important opportunity for developing countries to voice their concerns and share their perspectives on how to build a more balanced and fair global economy.

It also aligns with the government's broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, attract investment, and promote sustainable development.