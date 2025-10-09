Ghana: Victorious UDS

9 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's football history was given a refreshing boost when the University for Development Studies (UDS) lifted the 2025 World University Football Championship trophy in Dalian, China.

In the finals against Brazil's University of Paulista on Sunday, September 28, 2025, UDS won 2-1 in an extra-time thriller.

The team presented the trophy to President John Mahama at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, who lauded them, saying the victory had put the University on the world map as an institution of perseverance, coming from a humble beginning.

He donated GH¢500,000 to the team as a gesture of appreciation.

