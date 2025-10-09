Ghana: 9-Member 29th Gja Media Awards Committee Announced

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced a nine-member GJA Media Awards Committee to vet entries and select winners for the 29th GJA Media Awards.

The Committee is chaired by Mr Gabriel Bosompem, Former Commissioner, National Media Commission, and Former Production Manager of TV3 (Media General).

Other members of the committee are Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman, Editor, Ghanaian Times; Mr Kingsley Obeng-Kyere, 2012 GJA-P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year and Senior Manager, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); Ms Nana Yaa Konadu, Presenter, Peace FM; and Ms Theresa Owusu Ako, Former Head of Radio News, GBC.

The rest are Madam Agnes Boye-Doe, Deputy News Editor, Ghana News Agency; Mr David Andoh, President, Ghana Photo-Journalists Network and Photo-Journalist, Multimedia; Mr Samuel Bio, Night Editor, Graphic Communications Group Limited; and Mr Jeorge Wilson Kingston, Executive Secretary, PRINPAG.

They will select winners in the various award categories for honours at this year's awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, in November 2025.

Key among the prizes at stake are the prestigious GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

The 29th GJA Media Awards, which will be held under the auspices of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, promises to be majestic and magnificent, with both national and international dignitaries expected to grace the event.

The National Executive expressed elation about the continued support of the awards by Corporate Ghana and encouraged more partners to join the celebration at Manhyia to make it a resounding success.