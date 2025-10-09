Liberia: Noble Second Floor Refurbishes $12,000 Law School Module, Pledges Expansion to Other Units

A group of young Liberian legal professionals under the banner Noble Second Floor has refurbished and turned over a classroom module valued at more than US$12,000 to the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL) -- a move hailed as a model of alumni-driven development.

President of the organization, Josiah Monmia, described the initiative as a collective effort funded solely through members' contributions, vowing to extend similar support to other units of the law school.

A Modernized Learning Space

The turnover ceremony, held Tuesday, October 7, at the law school's Capitol Hill campus, brought together UL administrators, current and former deans, members of the legal community, and national stakeholders.

The renovated module includes new windows, doors, tiled flooring, a giant air conditioner, modern chairs, a projector, and a white screen--features that now give the facility a state-of-the-art, student-friendly atmosphere.

Monmia said the project aligns with Noble Second Floor's vision of promoting academic excellence through improved infrastructure, scholarship opportunities, and public legal education programs such as "What the Law Says."

"In keeping with our vision to ensure academic excellence, we believe that academic excellence cannot thrive unless we have a conducive learning environment," Monmia said. "So the Noble Second Floor decided to carry out this project on the law school campus."

Members Fund Project Through Dues

The Noble Second Floor president thanked the school's leadership, particularly Associate Prof. Kpadeson Sumo, who as then-dean approved the group's request to implement the project. He also praised members for their dedication to paying dues, noting that the project was executed without any external funding or sponsorship.

"We don't have support from anywhere; it is just the dues that members pay through which we try to do this," he added. "This is a module project that we intend to replicate in other classrooms."

Monmia pointed out that more than 90 percent of lawyers in Liberia are products of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, yet many have not returned to give back to the institution.

"The Noble Second Floor began with nine vision bearers who resolved to give back to the law school and the larger society," he said, calling the group a "conduit" for professionals to reinvest in the future of legal education.

UL President Commends Group's Legacy Initiative

Receiving the facility on behalf of the University of Liberia, President Dr. Layli Maparyan applauded Noble Second Floor for demonstrating a spirit of service and collective responsibility.

"When you get to the end of your life and start reflecting on your life, the things that you did for others and the things you did to leave a lasting impact are going to be what you'll remember and be proud about," she said. "You're not going to be reflecting on what others did for you but what you did to make the world a better place."

Dr. Maparyan described the project as a lasting legacy that reflects humility, patriotism, and commitment to justice.

"This project is not only a sign of humility but also a demonstration of love for Liberia, for justice, and for future generations of lawyers," she added.

Students Express Gratitude

Also speaking, Madam Izeta Jones Howe, president of the Law Students Association (LAWSA), praised Noble Second Floor for its continued support to the student body and administration.

"Sometimes students say it is not their responsibility, yet we understand the constraints of the university and we come home to beef up whatever effort is being made around here," she said.

Madam Howe recalled that Noble Second Floor has consistently supported the law school through scholarships, mentorship, and infrastructure development.

"This should not be the end," she added. "Despite your personal engagements, you still look back to give to the school. I am very sure that those top lawyers who graduated from here will be triggered by this initiative to give back."

A Model of Giving Back

The refurbishment marks another milestone in Noble Second Floor's ongoing efforts to strengthen legal education in Liberia. With plans to expand similar projects to other classrooms, the organization continues to demonstrate how unity, vision, and commitment can transform academic institutions -- one module at a time.