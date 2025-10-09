Liberia: Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah Denies Ouster Rumors, Affirms 'Cordial' Ties With Speaker Koon

- Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has dismissed as "100 percent false" media reports suggesting he has fallen out with Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and that plans were underway among some lawmakers to remove him and replace him with Representative Sekou S. Kanneh, Chair of the House Committee on Executive.

Speaking in a wide-ranging conversation with legislative reporters days after returning from the United States, where he accompanied President Joseph Boakai to the United Nations General Assembly, Fallah described the reports as a deliberate attempt to create confusion within the 55th Legislature.

"Like you rightly said, there is a myth that is being placed in the public concerning the relationship between the Speaker and me. One hundred percent false," Fallah said. "The Speaker enjoys my confidence, and I enjoy his confidence -- evidenced by what you saw today. There is no beef, there is no issue between Speaker Richard Koon and me."

Fallah, who represents Lofa County District #1, said his relationship with Speaker Koon remains "cordial and perfect," adding that his work as Deputy Speaker continues unhindered.

"He enjoys my support as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and there is no issue as far as I know," he emphasized.

The clarification from Fallah comes weeks after local newspapers and online platforms alleged that a "majority bloc" of lawmakers had reached a resolution to remove him as Deputy Speaker. One of the publications, The Independent Probe Newspaper, claimed that at least 38 lawmakers had signed a petition to unseat Fallah and elevate Representative Sekou Kanneh to the position.

Both the House of Representatives and Kanneh have since refuted the report, calling it "false and malicious." In a statement released in mid-August, the House described the publications as "pure fabrication and political gossip," reaffirming that no such motion or discussion had been raised in plenary.

Kanneh himself, when contacted, said he was "not aware of any plan to remove the Deputy Speaker," adding that Fallah "has the respect and confidence of the leadership."

Fallah told reporters that the rumors are part of a broader campaign to sow division among members of the House but insisted that he and Speaker Koon are focused on legislative business.

"We have a cordial and perfect working relationship," he said. "People can speculate all they want, but we are united in purpose and focused on serving the Liberian people."

He further noted that his political experience and maturity have taught him to remain calm in the face of what he described as "politically motivated misinformation."

"When you're in leadership, you expect this kind of noise," he added. "But leadership means rising above it and keeping your eyes on the mission -- reconciliation, unity, and service."

Asked about his impressions of President Boakai's recent participation at the United Nations General Assembly, Fallah said he was "very impressed" with the President's performance, describing it as a proud moment for Liberia.

"The President has a constitutional responsibility to represent our country, and at that platform, he did exceptionally well in my view," Fallah said.

"We interacted with Liberians from the diaspora -- from Europe, Australia, Canada -- and you could see the enthusiasm. The President needs to be encouraged to do more of such engagements."

Fallah emphasized that the trip strengthened his commitment to promoting unity both at home and abroad, especially among the Kissi people, a community he represents through the Federation of United Kissi Associations (FUJA).

"Our community had its own internal issues, but we were able to bring everyone together. Today, our Kissi people are united again. We are working to move Lofa in one direction -- that's why we have the 'One Lofa Movement,' and I'm championing that cause," he said.

Responding to questions about his decision to accompany the President despite being a member of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Fallah said it was an example of political maturity and national responsibility.

"It just shows good signs of leadership," he noted. "Opposition voices are part of democracy. If Fallah from the CDC today accompanies the President, it speaks volumes -- it shows how our democracy is getting mature."

Fallah urged politicians to prioritize cooperation over confrontation.

"We must unite, we must reconcile, we must bring our people together," he said. "People must express their views so that we all can find solutions to the problems of our country."

So far, no lawmaker has presented any resolution or motion to remove the Deputy Speaker, and no evidence suggests such a move is underway. The House's leadership has maintained that Fallah continues to serve with the full confidence of the body.

Capitol Building analysts say the rumors may have stemmed from internal rivalries within the new Legislature following the election of Speaker Koon earlier this year, but for now, Fallah appears unbothered.

"Leadership is not about noise; it's about results," Fallah Noted. "And I'm focused on results -- for Lofa and for Liberia."