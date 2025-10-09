Ghana/Morocco: Black Stars Tame Wild Beasts of Car - to Edge Closer to World Cup 2026

Ghana's quest for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance was signed, sealed, and delivered yesterday via a five-star performance in faraway Meknes, Morocco, where the Black Stars walloped the Wild Beasts (Les Fauves) of Central African Republic (CAR) 5-0 at the penultimate round of qualifiers for the 2026 football showpiece.

It was one of the biggest scorelines recorded by the Black Stars in recent history after recording a similar scoreline against Chad. It came at a crucial moment when the football ecosystem had pinned hopes on a historic World Cup to be hosted by three countries - the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

With the opening goal coming from an unlikely source - defender Mohammed Salisu - it opened the floodgates for others like Thomas Partey (50th minute), Alexander Djiku (69th minute), Jordan Ayew (71st), and Kamaldeen Sulemana (87th) to all register their names on the scoresheet. More or less, it marked the crowning moment of a campaign that started with an away loss to Comoros.

Interestingly, the qualifiers will end on Sunday with the Stars facing Comoros in the second leg, a clash seen more as an academic exercise than one that could scare fans, following a three-point advantage wielded by the Black Stars on 22 points.

Coach Otto Addo kept faith with his 4-2-3-1 system that seems very familiar to his players, starting Gideon Mensah, Salisu, Djiku, and Caleb Yirenkyi at the back, ably supported by Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo in holding midfield. Up the pitch were Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, whose role was to provide for the lone striker, Jordan Ayew.

Despite the initial dominance, it took the Black Stars 20 minutes to breach the CAR rear as Salisu fetched the lead through a header from Kudus' corner. Sadly, the Stars failed to add to the tally despite their dominance and the chances created.

With their backs against the wall, CAR came up strongly in the second half, adopting a more physical approach, perhaps to slow the Stars down. But the Stars were unstoppable on the day, poised to play the last match without pressure and to also enjoy the anticipated party atmosphere.

Right on the 52nd-minute mark, Partey doubled the score with a right-footed shot after he was set up by Ayew. Obviously, they proved their killer instinct as the CAR lads dropped their tempo and became more defensive in managing the game.

When they appeared to have succeeded in slowing the tempo of the game, Djiku flew from nowhere to head home the third goal from a decent cross from skipper Ayew in the 69th minute. After providing two assists, Jordan's efforts were rewarded with a goal of his own in the 71st minute before Sulemana crowned his substitute appearance with a late goal in the 87th minute.

The win leaves the Black Stars in a very comfortable lead as the qualifiers round up on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium at 7 p.m. In the other group matches, Mali won 2-0 against the whipping boys of the group, Chad, while Comoros lost 1-2 to Madagascar.