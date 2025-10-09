Congo-Kinshasa: UN Honours NCOs Officer for DRC Prison Work

A Nigerian corrections officer serving with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Olukemi Ibikunle, has been named the recipient of the 2025 UN Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers.

The award, now in its third year, recognises the exceptional contributions of women in justice and corrections roles within UN peace operations.

According to the statement from the UN House in Abuja, Ibikunle, who serves as the MONUSCO Corrections Unit Engineer, has led transformative prison infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Her work focuses on aligning prison conditions with international standards and strengthening national institutions, especially in traditionally male-dominated technical roles.

"Peace begins behind prison walls," Ibikunle has often said -- a reflection of her belief that safety, dignity and rehabilitation within detention settings are critical to broader peacebuilding efforts.

Reacting to the announcement, she said, "More than an award, this moment represents visibility and recognition of the countless women and girls whose voices are often silenced and whose dreams are constrained by societal expectations."

Ibikunle's tenure with MONUSCO began in 2020, continuing through 2022, and she returned to the mission in 2023. Among her key achievements is the construction of an advanced security prison block in Kabare designed to house high-risk detainees, including members of armed groups.

She also developed a model prison blueprint for the country, intended to guide efforts in standardising prison design and improving overall detention conditions, the statement added.

In addition, she spearheaded the Biogas initiative at Uvira Prison, a sustainability-focused project that converts waste into clean energy. The initiative not only improved environmental conditions and prison hygiene but also offered vocational training to inmates, enhancing their prospects for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Trailblazer Award was established in 2022 by the Justice and Corrections Service of the Office for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions under the Department of Peace Operations.