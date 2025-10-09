Nigeria: Family Announces Burial Programme for Late Olu Ere of Ere

9 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The family of the late Olu Ere of Ere, His Royal Highness Oba J.I. Ipinyemi, has announced the schedule of events for the celebration of his life and legacy.

According to a statement signed by HRH Isiaq Ajibola, the Akogun of Ife Olukotun, the ceremonies will hold from November 27 to 29, 2025, in Ife Olukotun, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A commemoration service will precede the main events on November 27, 2025, at the Methodist Cathedral, Ilorin, beginning at 10 a.m.

The family also announced the constitution of a central committee and several subcommittees to coordinate the burial activities.

The Central Committee will be chaired by Mudasiru Oseni, with Dr. Peter Adelaiye as co-chairman and Mr. Mutiu Ekundayo as secretary.

The subcommittees include: Budget and Finance Committee, chaired by Hon. Ahmed Amodu; Venue and Protocol Committee, chaired by Hon. Moshood Hassan; Security Committee, chaired by Chief Agbana Alaiyegbami; Food and Beverages Committee, led by Mrs. Rukayat Mohammed; Wake-Keeping/Service of Songs & Burial Committee, chaired by Chief Toba Johnson; Traditional and Cultural Matters Committee, chaired by Chief Dele Atanda; and Media and Protocol Committee, chaired by Dr. Rasheed Yusuf.

The statement concluded with a prayer for the peaceful repose of Oba Ipinyemi's soul, noting that the revered monarch joined his ancestors on August 14, 2025, after a brief illness.

