Liberia: 'Overheated Solar Panel Batteries' Caused Fire At NSA Chief's Residence

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) says its investigation has determined that an overheated solar panel battery sparked the blaze that destroyed the Paynesville residence of National Security Agency (NSA) Director Prince C. Johnson, III.

According to the LNFS investigative report released Tuesday, the fire originated from solar batteries installed at the Soul Clinic Community home, causing an electrical short circuit that quickly spread throughout the building.

"The fire started from overheated solar panel batteries at the residence, leading to an electrical short circuit," the report stated. "There was no fire safety equipment on the premises, and early efforts by residents to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful."

Witnesses reported that the fire erupted in the early morning hours, sending thick smoke into the air. Neighbors used buckets of water and sand in a desperate attempt to control the blaze, but most of the structure was already engulfed before firefighters arrived.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While no injuries or fatalities were reported, officials described the property damage as extensive.

The LNFS further noted that the absence of fire extinguishers and smoke alarms significantly hampered containment efforts. The agency warned that the incident highlights the rising safety risks associated with the improper installation or maintenance of solar power systems, a growing trend across Liberia as more households turn to alternative energy sources amid unreliable national electricity supply.

Fire Service officials are urging residents to have solar and electrical systems installed by certified professionals and to equip their homes with basic fire safety tools, including extinguishers and smoke detectors.