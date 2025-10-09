Liberia: Dock Workers Stage Go-Slow At Freeport of Monrovia

Operations at the Freeport of Monrovia were on Tuesday slowed down as members of the Dock Workers Union of Liberia launched a go-slow action to protest what they describe as the continued refusal of APM Terminals management to sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The union's President General, Robert Kpadeh, said the protest represents the workers' frustration over prolonged delays in addressing key welfare concerns, including salary increases, transportation, educational and food allowances, and improved working conditions.

"We've been on record for the past ten years advocating for our people," Kpadeh told reporters. "We are here for the interest of our workers. We have to stand up to defend and protect their rights."

According to Kpadeh, the union recently held a high-level meeting with several government officials, including the finance minister, the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), in an effort to mediate the dispute.

He said government representatives appealed to the union to exercise patience while efforts are being made to find a resolution, acknowledging the Freeport's crucial role in national economic activities.

"The government has assured us that a solution will come soon, maybe today, tomorrow, or the next day," Kpadeh stated. "But we also made it clear that we are committed to protecting our people until these issues are fully addressed."

The union emphasized that the go-slow action would continue until APM Terminals and the relevant authorities agree to concrete steps toward signing the long-delayed CBA and improving workers' benefits