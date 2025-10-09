Liberia: Until You Have a Period, Don't Decide for Women'

Gbowee challenges male politicians

Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee has challenged male politicians and policymakers in Liberia to stop making decisions on women's reproductive health.

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, October 9, 2025: She argued that until those politicians and policymakers have personally experienced menstruation and the pain associated with it, they should not use women's reproductive issues as political campaign tools.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the 2025 Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Conference organized by the Amplifying Rights Network (ARN) in Monrovia, Gbowee condemned what she described as persistent political interference and hypocrisy in matters concerning women's bodies.

She criticized the pattern in which male-dominated legislatures use women's reproductive rights as political talking points, especially in debates about abortion and access to reproductive health services.

"To the men in the house, to the male ministers, as far as to the highest, until you have your periods, until you've gone through monthly menstruation and all that is associated with the reproductive health of a woman, you have no right to decide on our bodies," she declared to loud applause from the audience.

She noted that the inclusion of words like "abortion" or "sexual rights" in any proposed law often triggers resistance from politicians who are more concerned about religious or political backlash than the health and rights of women.

"Once they see abortion in any document, they want to take it off. My message to politicians is clear: our bodies are not instruments in political campaigns. They belong to us, and we must be part of the decision-making process," she said.

The Nobel laureate, best known for her role in mobilizing women to end Liberia's 14-year civil war, urged women across the country to speak loudly about their rights, including the right to make choices regarding their own bodies.

She stressed that women should not be shamed or criminalized for seeking abortions in cases of rape, incest, or medical complications.

"There are cases where young girls are raped and are not prepared to have children. Do we leave room for those things?" Gbowee asked, questioning the government's failure to address such realities.

Her remarks reignite a sensitive national debate on abortion laws and women's bodily autonomy in Liberia, where restrictive policies continue to limit access to safe reproductive healthcare.

In Liberia, abortion is only permitted when a pregnancy poses a risk to the mother's life, or in cases of rape and incest, but even then, access remains difficult due to stigma, bureaucracy, and lack of medical facilities.

She urges politicians to stop using patriarchal privilege to legislate women's pain, further noting that it's time to stop playing politics with women's lives and enact laws that will provide opportunities for women to have free abortion without fear of stigmatization.

She challenged Liberian society to reexamine how cultural norms, religion, and politics continue to silence women in conversations about sex, sexuality, and reproductive choices. Noting that "Liberia will either accept this or adjust, "They adjusted to Leymah's body before, and they can do it again."

After a day of activities, including keynote speeches and dialogue on the SHSHR issue in the country, this paper conducted interviews with a few participants to get their responses to the event

However, many of them, back Madam Gbowee and other permanent women who participated in the dialogue, stating that if government can only listen to them and pass a law prohibiting abortion, the many challenges the country faces will be addressed "Because, as Gbowee said, there are many irresponsible fathers who are not taking care of their children."

They argue that many women resort to unsafe abortions each year, leading to preventable deaths and long-term health complications, only because there are laws stopping safe abortion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, they also argue that the government's failure to prioritize women's reproductive health reflects a larger culture of gender inequality and political neglect.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Conference, a three-day event that began today, October 8, 2025, brought together government officials, health experts, and youth leaders to discuss strategies for advancing rights-based approaches and improving access and equity in SRHR services across Liberia.

The event is being held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town under the theme "Breaking the Barriers: Advancing SRHR for All." It focuses on promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights nationwide, with particular emphasis on addressing stigma, encouraging youth participation, and strengthening health systems.

The first day of the conference culminated in a separate dialogue with youth leaders, during which the platform was used to address participants' questions on issues related to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.