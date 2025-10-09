Liberia: Ex-Minister Sannoh, Nwabudike Face Disbarment

The LNBA confirmation was made in response to the International Law Group, the law firm representing the complainant and British national, Hans Armstrong, who sought US$430,920.

The law firm requested the LNBA Secretariat to attest as to whether or not Sannoh and Nwabudike have paid for their lawyers' license.

In the LNBA's reply, dated October 3, 2025, and addressed to Cllr. Amara Sheriff reads, "We, herewith acknowledge your request to the Secretariat to attest as to whether or not Counsellors Benedict Sannoh and A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike are licensed lawyers. We, accordingly, have delved into the archives of the LNBA and found Counsellors Benedict Sannoh and A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike are not in Good Standing with the LNBA and as such, are not licensed lawyers for 2025."

Both lawyers represent Activa International Insurance Company, which is at risk of an imminent shutdown and possible arrest for many of its managers if it doesn't raise US$430,920 in keeping with the judgment of the Debt Court for Montserrado County.

The duo got themselves in trouble when they challenged the court's authority to enforce its July 14, 2025, judgment against Activa.

Though Activa is not a party to an equipment rental agreement between Citadel Mining Services, a Ghanaian subcontracted company by Western Cluster to operate on its mining concession premises in Bomi County, and Hans Armstrong, a British national.

However, Activa became a party after posting an indemnity bond in the amount of US$750,000 in favor of Citadel Mining and was approved by Judge James Jones.

After approving the bond, Judge Jones removed the stay placed on all of the equipment of Citadel Mining.

However, when the judgment was delivered on July 14, 2025, the Sheriff's return indicates that Citadel Mining's head office in Monrovia and its operational site in Bomi County had been closed, stating that "without knowing the whereabouts of the management to satisfy the judgment against it."

It was based on the sheriff's report. Armstrong's lawyers filed a bill of information with the court to make sure that Activa should be held liable to pay the judgment amount, which the court granted.

This is the case Sannoh and Nwabudike are legally defending, when the LNBA records revealed that they were not licensed lawyers for 2025.

Despite the LNBA's confirmation, it remains to be seen whether Judge James Jones would disqualify Sannoh and Nwabudike from further participation in the case, which, if it happens, could be a serious setback for Activa.

The payment of the license fees is sanctioned by the Supreme Court as a prerequisite for lawyers to practice law throughout the country.

If Jones accepts the LNBA's reply, it is a clear indication that he would discard all of the pleadings filed in his court in favor of Activa.

Cllr. Sannoh is a professor of law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and owner of the Sannoh and Partners Law Firm. Nwabudike is a senior of Sannoh and Partners and a former chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

His nomination by former President George Weah to head the National Elections Commission (NEC) created a serious embarrassment for him, particularly when the LNBA challenged his citizenship. The then-president was compelled to withdraw his nomination.

The General Rule applicable in all courts of Liberia, specifically Rule 5 entitled "Lawyers to be licensed to Practice Deadline." It states, "The deadline for lawyers and law firms to obtain licenses to practice law and to operate a law firm is the Second Monday in March of each year. After this date no lawyer who has not obtained his/her annual licence, for the year shall be permitted to practice before any court, or before any administrative tribunal, or any agency of government directly or indirectly nor will a lawyer who has not paid his/her annual dues of the Liberia National Bar Association up to the Second Monday in March of each year be permitted to practice before any court of the Republic of Liberia."

According to the lawsuit, Citadel Mining, a Ghanaian subcontractor of Western Cluster, entered into an equipment lease agreement in July 2022 to rent Armstrong's Hitachi 850 heavy machine for use on Western Cluster's concession site in Bomi County.

However, the suit claims that, from August 2022 to May 31, 2023, Citadel Mining took Armstrong's equipment to the Western mining site and began using it there without making any payment, with each month amounting to US$84,000, totaling US$378,000.

The machine was still in Citadel Mining's possession and was being used in the Western Cluster's concession area.

The total indebtedness of the defendant amounts to US$378,000, reflecting eight and a half months of usage, including 6 percent interest, totaling US$430,920. They continue to maintain actual and physical usage of the machine in the operational area of Bomi County. He did not know the exact location of the equipment,' Armstrong's suit claims. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.