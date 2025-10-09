Liberia: Back to Trial

Chamber Justice Wolokolie lifts stay in order after denying writ of certiorari.

The Supreme Court Justice in Chambers has ruled that the Capitol Building arson trial be resumed under presiding judge Roosevelt Willie, after denying the defendants' petition and lifting her previous stay order.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, October 9, 2025: Chamber Justice, Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wolokolie, has ordered Criminal Court "A" judge Roosevelt Z. Willie to resume immediate jurisdiction and proceeding in the Capitol building arson case, while lifting a recent stay order.

This decision on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, followed the Justice's lifting of a previous stay order, which had delayed the case's progress while a petition for a writ of certiorari was under review.

The defense, representing former House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa and several others had filed a writ of certiorari seeking to overturn Judge Willie's ruling that denied their motion to suppress evidence.

According to the defense, Judge Willie's decision violated Article 21(b) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which safeguards against illegal searches and seizures, and disregarded established precedents such as Joshua Raynes et al. v. Republic of Liberia (1989) and Cece Netty Blanquett v. Government of the Republic of Liberia (2009).

The defense further claimed that admitting evidence obtained through what they described as illegal search and seizure, unauthorized analysis, and coerced confessions would undermine both due process and equal protection as guaranteed by Article 20(a) of the Constitution.

They emphasized the doctrine of the exclusionary rule, recognized in both Liberian and U.S. jurisprudence, arguing that its purpose is to deter governmental misconduct and protect judicial integrity.

The defense maintained that evidence acquired in violation of statutory or constitutional safeguards is inadmissible, and its admission would result in a miscarriage of justice.

In their petition, the defense respectfully requested the Supreme Court to:

Issue a writ of certiorari and order submission of the case records for review; Reverse and set aside Judge Willie's ruling denying the motion to suppress; Suppress all evidence allegedly obtained through illegal means; Reverse the decision to set aside the medical report from AMI, citing a lack of medical or scientific support; Order the return of property allegedly seized unlawfully; and Grant any further relief deemed just and equitable.

The defense argued that failing to suppress the contested evidence would set a precedent to allow the use of unreliable and unconstitutional evidence in criminal trials.

However, Prosecutors responded by urging the court to reject the defense's request, characterizing it as a delay tactic. They asserted that the defense motion lacked merit and that the prosecution had not yet presented its full case.

Associate Justice Wolokolie, after considering arguments from both sides, denied the defense's petition for a writ of certiorari.

The ruling stated:

"By directive of Her Honor Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby mandated to resume jurisdiction, and proceed in keeping with law, as the Justice has declined to issue the writ prayed for. The stay order of September 25, 2025, is hereby lifted."

This directive, signed by Supreme Court Clerk Cllr. Sam Mamulu effectively cleared the way for Judge Willie to proceed with the arson case without further delay.

Following the ruling, the defendants expressed disappointment, contending that the decision amounted to a judicial endorsement of torture in Liberia. They argued that the court's refusal to suppress allegedly coerced confessions and other contested evidence effectively legalized torture, stating, "The court is now saying torture is legal in Liberia."

The Capitol building arson case, which Justice Wolokolie had temporarily suspended after heated arguments between the defense and prosecution on October 2, 2025, is now set to resume under Judge Willie's jurisdiction. Both parties are expected to continue their presentations, with the defense likely to renew its objections to the admissibility of evidence. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.