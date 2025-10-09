Gambia: SCYA Host 3rd Annual Students' Support Initiative

The Sare Chikam Youth Association (SCYA), in Sare Chikam Village, Upper Niumi District over the weekend hosted its third annual students' support initiative to empower school-going children with the needed learning materials and awarded the best-performing students for the 2023 / 2024 academic year.

This gesture, according to the association, is geared towards complementing the efforts of the parents in ensuring that their children get all the necessary materials and serve as a motivation to all the students. The donation, was lauded by community members, parents, and women as they all said it would reduce the burden on parents, considering their economic status.

In his opening remarks, Assan Bah, Chairperson of the SCYA said despite the association's limited financial resources, it has now incorporated this initiative into its annual activities highlighting the association's main objective is to contribute to the development of the village.

"This initiative has been added in the association's annual activity plans to support parents, and motivate school going children to improve their performance by opening the room for competition amongst students," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Village Development Committee (VDC), Mr. Tamsir Bah urged village members of the village both home and abroad to emulate the association's initiatives, stating that doing so would contribute to the development of the country. He said despite it being young, the association has contributed immensely to the development of village.

He advised students to always respect their education noting that they would be no meaningful development in the absence of education. "If you start and drop out with the hope of looking for money you will not have money at the same time missed the opportunity to learn," he said, adding that: "If you are educated you have both knowledge and financial independence and you would be able to contribute to nation development," he added.

Mr Muhtarr Bah who spoke extensively on the importance of girls' education also commended the association, stating that many community associations has passed without such initiatives which he said was due to the limited number of graduates in the village at the time.

He urged parents to always priorities their children's education particularly their female children, emphasising the importance of girls education noting that educating a girl child is like educating a whole nation.

Ndey Jobe and Hawa Jallow both expressed gratitude to the association for what they described as timely support. "This came at a time when all parents were worried on how to get their children these learning materials - exercise books, uniforms and school bags but thank God with this support we are now relieved," Madam Jallow said.