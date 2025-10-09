Gambia: Are the Three Arms of the State Functioning to Serve the Common Good?

editorial

Reports by external human rights agencies, governmental or non-governmental, do focus on the three arms of the state. Foroyaa will try to pick up the concerns raised by the latest reports and then investigate to find out any progress made or otherwise to address them.

In a state that has integrity, the role of the judiciary is to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice. This means that any observer of lower and higher courts would either see no miscarriage of justice or where they occur, it will be at the lower courts and ultimately remedied through appeal by the higher courts up along the judicial pyramid.

Are the Gambian people finding justice in their court system? Do they truly have faith in the justice system? Do they generally resort to the court system to find remedies? Is the system of justice in The Gambia working?

There is need for an evidence-based study on the subject matter which Foroyaa will try to conduct to be able to assess whether or not there is any chronic delay for the miscarriage of justice.

Furthermore, the executive is instructed by section 17 subsection (1) of the Constitution as follows:

"The fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined and in this Chapter shall be respected and upheld by all organs of the Executive and its agencies, the Legislature and, where applicable to them, by all natural and legal persons in The Gambia, and shall be enforceable by the Courts in accordance with this Constitution."

In that regard, assessment would be done on how the sheriff division is being supported by agencies of the state. Assessment will also be made on how the legislature is providing the requisite resources to enable the judiciary to have the human and material resources to prevent any delay in the dispensation of justice.