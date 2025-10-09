Nigeria: Christopher Kolade Was a Model of Diligence, Integrity, Patriotism - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late elder statesman, broadcaster, and corporate icon, Dr Christopher Kolade, describing him as a model of diligence, integrity, and patriotism who embodied the finest ideals of public service.

In a condolence message personally signed by him on Thursday, President Tinubu said he received with "profound sadness" the news of Dr Kolade's passing, noting that Nigeria has lost one of its most respected intellectual and moral figures.

Dr Kolade, who died at the age of 92 on Wednesday, was a revered broadcaster, educationist, diplomat, and boardroom guru, who served Nigeria in various capacities, including as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

President Tinubu described the late nonagenarian as "one of Nigeria's intellectual treasures and a custodian of the nation's enterprise history," noting his towering contributions to corporate governance, human resources development, and leadership ethics.

"Dr Kolade was among the finest of men. He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity," the President said.

"He was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance."

The President commended Dr Kolade's decades-long devotion to service, both in public and private life, saying his career stood as an example of selfless leadership and moral uprightness in an era when values often gave way to expediency.

He said Dr Kolade's imprint was visible across multiple spheres -- from the classrooms of his early teaching days, through his distinguished media career, to his outstanding contributions in diplomacy, management, and nation-building.

"He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication," Tinubu added. "From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or in public office."

The President also recalled Kolade's philanthropic gestures through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, noting his sustained advocacy for sickle cell patients and his commitment to education and youth development.

"I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings," Tinubu said.

While acknowledging that Dr Kolade's death was a painful loss to the nation, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to celebrate a life that was lived with honour, purpose, and distinction.

"Dr Kolade's passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity," he stated.

The President described the late elder statesman as a "representation of the true Nigerian -- selfless, resilient, and principled," adding that his life would remain an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.

"He will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations. May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest," the President concluded.