Nigeria: Smear Campaign Against Atiku, Jonathan, Amaechi, Obi Infantile - - APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the recent verbal attacks on notable Opposition leaders by loyalists of President Bola Tinubu, as infantile.

He also described the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan, and ADC leaders like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a misadventure.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Thursday, insisted that the Presidency was deliberately ignorant of who Atiku is in Africa, adding that efforts to lower the former vice president's rating amongst right thinking citizens of Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections will fail.

The statement read: "Even President Bola Tinubu knows that his men are dwelling on woeful propaganda and a deceitful smear campaign against a man he (Tinubu) has hailed in several fora as a true Nigerian democrat and pillar of democracy in Africa.

"If for the sake of scoring cheap political goal, the Presidency tries to portray Atiku, one of Nigeria's finest politicians and a political Colossus of all times as a sectional leader, what then becomes of Tinubu, their paymaster, who has carved a niche for himself as Nigeria's number one ethnic bigot and nepotistic President.

"The truth is that the majority of Nigerians know between Tinubu and Atiku, who is a sectional leader. So, trying to twist an obvious fact of Tinubu being a habitual sectional leader is a case of pot calling kettle black.

"Such individuals like former President Jonathan; former Governor Amaechi, former Governor Obi and others are committed to projecting a common front to redeem our deteriorating economy, rebuild our wobbling health system, rebuild critical infrastructure and restore, tackle corruption and restore public confidence in government. And this will happen from 2027 with a new government."