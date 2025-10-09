Nigeria: Ibom Air Passenger Arrested for Stealing From Foreigner's Luggage

An Abuja-bound Ibom Air passenger has been arrested after he allegedly stole a huge amount of money from the luggage of another passenger who happened to be a foreigner.

The passenger who boarded the Ibom Air flight from Uyo was caught by crew members.

A video shared on social media on Thursday showed the moment the suspected thief was being escorted out of the plane by a flight attendant after the theft was discovered, while other passengers made jest of him.

A post narrating the incident said: "This man, who was a passenger on Ibom Air heading to Abuja, stole some money belonging to a fellow passenger. Reports have it that the passenger placed his hand luggage in the overhead. On landing, the passenger, a white man, was about to pick up his bag only to notice that it had been tampered with and his cash was missing.

"He raised an alarm which attracted the attention of other passengers. A vigilant lady said she saw the man sitting across her row moving the bag, and she felt it was his. That triggered suspicion, the man denied it. But an immediate search was conducted on him and the large sum was found in his possession. He was arrested by security agents."

However, the airline was yet to confirm the incident, but a staff member who craved anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the incident happened aboard their Ibom Air flight.