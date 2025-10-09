Ghana: Arsenal Winger Charles Sagoe Jr Turns Down Lone Star Call-Up

Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Jr has turned down an invitation to represent Liberia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, according to British journalist Charles Watts.

Watts, who covers Arsenal exclusively, reported that Sagoe Jr declined the call-up as he wanted more time to decide on his international future. The 21-year-old is also eligible to play for Ghana and England.

Sagoe Jr, who made his senior debut for Arsenal in a 2023 League Cup win against Brentford, qualifies to represent Liberia through his mother. He was said to be appreciative of the offer but believes the decision is a significant one for him and his family.

The Gunners academy product has a Ghanaian father and remains on the radar of the Ghana Football Association regarding his potential international allegiance.

Sagoe Jr's invitation from Liberia followed a strong start to the season with Arsenal's Under-21 team. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in seven appearances, earning a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for August.

There had been expectations that the young winger would leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window, either on loan or permanently, but a move did not materialize. He has since reintegrated with the U21 setup, with his future expected to be reassessed in January.