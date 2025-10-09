Liberia: Oilers On the Brink As Pythons Look to Tighten Grip On Lba Championship Series

LPRC Oilers will face a win situation this Wednesday when they take on NPA Pythons in Game 2 of the Liberia Basketball Association National First Division Championship Grand Final.

Pythons lead the best-of-five series 1-0 after a 50-46 win Sunday, where both teams struggled offensively in a defensive battle. The Port Boys held off a late push from Oilers, converting key free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.

A win for the Oil Boys would even the series and keep their championship hopes alive heading into the final three games. A loss would leave them needing back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4 to force a decisive Game 5.

If Pythons win this evening, they would be one victory away from clinching the 2025 championship. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, with Games 4 and 5 to follow if necessary. The Dockers advanced to the final after defeating defending champions Mighty Barrolle 2-1 in the semifinals while the Petroleum Refiners reached the championship round with a two-game sweep of Spartacus. The winner of the series will be crowned First Division champion and earn the right to represent Liberia at the FIBA Africa Club Championship.