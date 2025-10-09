Liberia: Coach Alagic Unhappy With FC Fassell's Performance Despite Super Cup Win

-- FC Fassell head coach Amir Alagic said Sunday he is dissatisfied with his team's current performance despite winning the Liberia Football Association's 2025-26 Super Cup over the weekend.

Alagic cited injuries and fatigue as major setbacks since the club's preseason camp in Egypt. He said the team's formation and strategy have been disrupted, and long-distance travel over the past month has left players drained. "We're still lacking power in attack," Alagic said. "We're not scoring enough, and that's something we must fix before the league starts."

With two weeks remaining before the league's official kickoff, Alagic said he hopes injured players will recover in time and vowed to correct the errors. "This team is full of young players," he said. "I'll motivate them and do everything I can to build a legacy in Liberia and move forward with my career."

Alagic made the remarks after FC Fassell defeated last season's Orange Cup winners, Black Man Warrior, 1-0 in the Super Cup on Sunday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. Both teams, just from representing Liberia in international club football, played cautiously in the first half, which ended scoreless.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Fassell goalkeeper Ahmad Savage converted a 12-yard penalty to seal the win. In the women's Super Cup, Determine Girls edged World Girls 2-1 in a match that lived up to fans' expectations.

New signing Dalphine Glao opened the scoring for Determine Girls with a 22-yard strike in the first half. World Girls equalized after the break through Gloria Targbe, who capitalized on a defensive error. With regular time winding down, Lonanee Bendu Yantay fired home a long-range free kick to beat World Girls' Ghanaian goalkeeper and avoid a penalty shootout, securing the win for Determine Girls.