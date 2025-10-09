Liberia: Foreign Affairs Workers Refute Allegations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Workers Association (MOFAWA) has strongly dismissed recent media reports alleging irregularities within the Ministry, describing them as "false, misleading, and politically motivated."

In a press release issued Tuesday, MOFAWA, representing the Ministry's workforce defended the integrity and leadership of Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while outlining sweeping reforms and improvements achieved under her administration.

The statement comes in response to a publication by Mr. G. Watson Richards of Verity Online News, which accused the Ministry of "covert deployments, political favoritism, and internal manipulation."

MOFAWA condemned the report as "malicious and unfounded," asserting that it misrepresents the realities within the Ministry and ignores the "substantial progress" being made since Minister Nyanti assumed office.

"The claims are baseless and do not reflect the current state of affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Association stated. "Significant progress has been achieved under Minister Nyanti's leadership in advancing staff welfare, institutional reform, and professional development."

According to MOFAWA, the Minister's leadership has ushered in a comprehensive reform agenda focused on professionalism, transparency, and efficiency--initiatives that have produced measurable results across the Ministry's workforce and operations.

Among the most notable achievements, the Association cited the appointment of over 30 employees to serve in Liberia's Foreign Missions abroad--an unprecedented move that it said reflects a fair, inclusive, and merit-based selection process. Many of these appointments, MOFAWA added, were made based on the Association's recommendations, ensuring equitable representation across departments.

Domestically, the Ministry has also made strides in improving staff welfare. MOFAWA revealed that the minimum salary for certain categories of employees has increased from USD 118 to USD 250, following "constructive engagement" between the Association and the Ministry's administration. This adjustment, it noted, aligns with the principles of the Decent Work Act and represents a significant morale boost for staff.

In addition, several long-serving employees have received promotions based on merit and years of dedicated service, while more than 40 staff members have benefited from foreign exchange and short-term training programs in recent months. These initiatives, according to MOFAWA, demonstrate the Ministry's commitment to building a competent, globally competitive diplomatic corps.

Contrary to reports of internal discontent, the Association described the current work environment as one of collaboration, open dialogue, and institutional renewal.

"Employees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to perform their duties with dedication and patriotic zeal," MOFAWA emphasized. "There is a renewed sense of purpose as we work collectively to enhance Liberia's image on the global stage."

The Association further noted that its leadership has been included in several high-level international engagements, including participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Liberia Diaspora Conference--a move it said underscores the administration's recognition of staff contributions to advancing Liberia's diplomatic objectives.

While acknowledging that systemic challenges remain, MOFAWA firmly rejected suggestions of "institutional collapse" and reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in Minister Nyanti and her senior management team.

"The leadership of Minister Nyanti has brought a renewed focus on reform, inclusivity, and staff development," the statement read. "These efforts have significantly strengthened the Ministry's internal systems and boosted employee morale."

MOFAWA concluded by urging the public and media institutions to verify information before publication, warning that misinformation undermines not only the Ministry's reputation but also the collective efforts of its workforce.