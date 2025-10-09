Liberia: NEC Certificates Nimba District #5 Representative-Elect

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Friday, October 3, 2025 officially certificated Kortor Sehwongbay Kwagrue, as Representative-elect of Nimba County District #5.

According to the election body, the certification ceremony marks the official conclusion of the 12 August 2025 District #5 Representative By-Election.

The certificate signed by all 7-Members of the NEC Board of Commissioners was presented to Representative Kwagrue by NEC-Liberia Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, at the Commission's Headquarters on 9th Street, Sinkor.

The Upper Nimba County Election Magistrate, Milton Paye, Assistant Magistrate, Akeem Gondoun as well as supporters and well.meaning citizens were in attendance.

Mr. Kortor Kwagrue, now representative,.replaces Samuel G. Kogar, who also replaces fallen Senator Prince Johnson as senator of Nimba County in a By - Election in April this year.

The by - election to replace Kogar was held on August 12, 2025 and landed into some controversy after NEC declared Kortor Kwagrue as winner, with two of the contenders seeking court action for redress.

The main contenders, the second place winner Bories Barlea in the court action dropped his argument against Kortor, but the only female candidate challenged NEC decision, underscoring that she was stripped of her votes, denying her to obtain her total votes in NEC final tally.

After month of legal arguments, the Supreme Court of Liberia affirmed NEC declaration of Kortor Kwagrue as winner of the August 12, 2025 Special Representative Election in Nimba County, District #5, affirming the National Elections Commission (NEC)', acknowledging a procedural error that violated the candidate Madee K. Wongbay rights.

But said, the error was tantamount to rerun the election, bringing to the end of the election dispute.

"While the error is acknowledged," the Court ruled, "it is not of a magnitude to bring the overall credibility of the election into question. Even if the appellant were credited with all 995 disputed votes, the final outcome would remain unaffected," the court said.

The Supreme Court verdict, followed the certification of the winning candidate, Mr. Kortor Kwagrue as Representative of Nimba County District #5 to complete the remaining six years, which ends effective 2029.