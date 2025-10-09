Liberia, Sierra Leone Conclude 2nd Gola-Reap Steering Committee Meeting

The Governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone over the weekend convened the second phase of the joint project steering committee meeting of the GOLA Resilience, Empowerment, Access, and Peacebuilding (GOLA-REAP) Project.

The meeting aimed to review and assess project updates, as well as to provide strategic guidance for the next phase of implementation. It was held in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme (WFP), and other partners,

Bridging the gap between both countries, the meeting brought together members of the steering committee from Sierra Leone and Liberia, They include; the Ministry of internal Affairs as chair, the United Nations Resident Coordinators as co-chair, the ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the ministry of Agriculture, forestry Authorities, the Immigration services, other government line ministries directly involved in the project, project districts, local authorities, international and regional partners and other meaningful invitees.

The project is a joint initiative between Liberia and Sierra Leone, funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund. It aims to foster cross-border collaboration, strengthen resilience, promote sustainable livelihoods, peacebuilding, and enhance cooperation among communities, law enforcement, and government agencies in both countries.

A can be recalled on April 3, 2025 both countries held the first steering committee meeting in Bo Sierra Leone bringing together delegates to discuss issues of importance in relations to the Gola REAP project .

Liberia's Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Nyumalin, emphasized at the occasion that the project should focus on addressing pressing issues by enhancing community resilience and Border cohesiveness.

He affirmed that, the Government of President Joseph Boakai is committed to protecting the Forest, Community resilience, sustaining of peace, and enabling reconciliation in the MRU region, peace, security, and social cohesion that foresters sustainable livelihoods for Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Minister Nyumalin attributed Liberia's underdevelopment to the mismanagement of the natural Resources, Weak Institutions, coupled with inadequate strategist Leadership.

"The Under development of Liberia is due to the misused of the county's natural Resources, coupled with inadequate leadership. But we are glad to have President Joseph N. Boakai as president is going to transform this country, and revamps the local government and strengthen all Institutions" he noted.

For his part the Minister of Internal Affairs of Sierra Leone, Morie Lengor called on all Africans to work harder in order to breach Colonials Boundaries that keep Africa apart.

"Except for the border that I crossed, I don't feel like I am in another country. That is why, Africa must work harder to breach Colonials Boundaries that are keeping us apart as a continent".

Minister Lengor stated that the project has further strengthened the Liberia-Sierra Leone relationship as one people.

Giving his testimony of the two countries' relationship, Honorable Morie Lengor highlighted " not too long ago I received consistent and alarming calls from my people at the border that there is a looming conflict between them and Liberia.

Right away I called my brother Francis Nyumalin who assured me of resolving the issues, and truth to his words, it was resolved and when I reported to my Parliament everybody was happy".

He used the occasion to appreciate all of the partners on behalf of the Government and the people of Sierra Leone, for providing Funds to sustain Peace, Prevent Conflicts, Protecting Wild life, Biodiversity, and the Conservation of the GOLA Forest, Promote Climate change on the local level.

The minister went on to call on the implementing partners to focus on enhancing community resilience and encouraged the Governments in both Countries to commit themselves to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for all.

At the same time, Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, Patrick Gibrilla expressed the need for the active involvement of young people.

He pointed out that youth are paramount to sustaining peace, and have always been seen as agent of change, that possesses the energy, especially when empowered and given opportunities for meaningful participation in peacebuilding efforts, and the development of their Sub-region, adding that they must be given a greater voice in the GOLA-REAP process.

The Sierra Leone's Ambassador to Liberia, Eddie S Massally, recounted the importance of involving Paramount Chiefs from both Countries in all meetings or exercises conducted by the Steering Committee to ensure community ownership and sustainability of outcomes.

Ambassador Massally further noted that Paramount Chiefs serve not only as traditional leaders but also as vital bridges between government policies and grassroots realities.

He urged that their input be integrated early in project planning phases, arguing that strategies developed without the insights of these leaders risk being misunderstood or under-implemented at the community level.

Meanwhile the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra, Madam Sarafina Wakana emphasised the meeting's significance in advancing peace and regional integration.

She stated that the GOLA-REAP initiative is not just about biodiversity conservation, but also about promoting sustainable livelihoods and ensuring peaceful coexistence between border communities.

Christian Mukosa, who represented the UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia explained that the Country-level discussions would further strengthen collaboration and enhance development cooperation between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Simeon Moribah, Secretary-General of the Mano River Union, reaffirmed the Secretariat's strong commitment to preserving the Gola Forest:

"The Gola Forest National Park is not only a shared heritage of Liberia and Sierra Leone, but also a crucial ecological bulwark for our region. We at MRU will support every effort to conserve this transboundary ecosystem protecting its biodiversity, preventing deforestation from illicit activities, and ensuring its sustainable use for future generations."

He further emphasized that peace in the region is deeply linked to environmental stewardship. "Conservation is more than protecting trees and wildlife; it is about securing livelihoods, fostering cross-border trust, and maintaining stability among communities that depend on this forest.

A healthy natural environment contributes to peace, just as peace enables proper environmental management. The MRU stands ready to coordinate with member states, local communities, and international partners to turn those principles into action."

The GOLA-REAP Project is jointly implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone and Liberia.

It also involved the Mano River Union Secretariat, Civil Society Organizations and national institutions including Sierra Leone's National Protected Area Authority (NPPA) and Liberia's Forestry Development Authority (FDA).