Liberia: Moci Steps Up in Nat'l Road Maintenance Awareness Drive

A team from the Ministry of Commerce and Industries has launched a road maintenance awareness campaign across six counties in Liberia, despite the absence of the Ministry of Public Works, the country's key road development agency.

Speaking to the Daily Observer during a stakeholders' meeting in Sanniquellie on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the campaign leaders, Mr. Milton Forkpa, Director for Petty Trade, and Varney Kiadii, Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Advisor, emphasized the importance of educating citizens on proper road usage to prevent damage.

The officials urged stakeholders to discourage harmful practices such as burning garbage, setting tires on fire, and dragging steel materials on asphalt roads, activities that significantly deteriorate road infrastructure.

Dressed in vests and caps branded with the National Road Fund (NRF) logo, the team explained that the roads are financed by revenue from petroleum sales through the NRF.

"We told the stakeholders that 30 cents United States Dollar is deducted from every sale of a gallon of petroleum products, and this money goes directly to the NRF for road construction," Mr. Forkpa said. "Let citizens understand that we are all contributing to road development, so maintenance should be everybody's concern to ensure roads do not deplete prematurely."

The awareness campaign is currently focused on Bong, Bomi, Cape Mount, Lofa, Montserrado, and Nimba counties, with a grand launch of the initiative scheduled to take place in Buchanan.

Some residents expressed concern over the absence of the Ministry of Public Works. Addressing the concern, Mr. Forkpa said, "The Ministry of Commerce took the lead because most road users are traders or business people. As Director of Petty Trade, it was prudent for our Ministry to spearhead this awareness campaign."

The team also revealed plans to install toll gates and weighbridges along major roads in the future to monitor vehicle weight and ensure proper fees are collected, though no specific timeline was provided.

"There will be weighbridges along the road for company trucks and other cargo vehicles to measure load and facilitate payment," Mr. Forkpa added.

The campaign underscores the growing recognition that road maintenance is a shared responsibility and highlights the role of awareness in preserving Liberia's vital infrastructure.