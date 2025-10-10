Nigeria: No Court Order Stopping Tinted-Glass Permit Enforcement - Police

The police high command, on Thursday, said it has noted that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991.

It, however, explained that out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and the regard it has for the Nigerian Bar Association, the enforcement will be temporarily suspended.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman of the Force, who made this clarification in a statement, said the force will wait pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said this while playing host with the leadership of NBA at Force Headquarters.

It partly read, "The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

"The visit, which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, by the Force, provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

"The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State."

The senior police officer said the police high command has, therefore, set up a committee comprising police officers and lawyers to strengthen collaboration between the two establishments.

"To further strengthen the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association, a Police-NBA committee has been inaugurated to enhance collaboration between the police and the bar," Hundeyin explained.

He added, "In the meantime, all vehicle owners and motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glasses in Nigeria.

"IGP Egbetokun, reiterates the resolve of the Force to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of all citizens while maintaining effective collaboration with critical stakeholders in the administration of justice."