Nigerian Flotilla Participant Still in Detention, Group Raises Alarm

A Nigerian national, Okey Vitalis Nnorom, also known as Michael, who participated in the Omar Al Mokhtar Flotilla alongside the Global Freedom Flotilla, is reportedly still being held by occupation authorities, contrary to earlier reports that he had been released to the Nigerian Embassy in Jordan.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the flotilla organizers, who expressed concern over what they described as misinformation about the status of detained activists.

According to the statement, Nnorom remains in detention along with three Moroccan nationals, one Algerian national, and one Spanish national.

The group alleged that the authorities had misled lawyers and legal representatives about the actual situation of the detainees.

The flotilla organizers called on the Nigerian government, human rights organizations, and the international community to intervene urgently to secure Nnorom's release, describing his continued detention as unacceptable.

They also urged Nigerian citizens and supporters of the humanitarian mission to reach out to local embassies and press for diplomatic action.

The Global Freedom Flotilla and Omar Al Mokhtar Flotilla had reportedly sailed in solidarity with the Palestinian people to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the blockade on Gaza.

The statement emphasized that the detention of peaceful activists should be condemned globally and urged both the Nigerian and Libyan governments to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of the Nigerian participant.