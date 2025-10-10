Nigeria: WFP Scales Up Anticipatory Action in Northeast Nigeria As Flood Threat Looms

Adamawa, Nigeria- As floodwaters rise across parts of Nigeria, the World Food Programme (WFP) is expanding its Anticipatory Action (AA) in Adamawa State in an effort to reduce the humanitarian impact of flooding and support early recovery in vulnerable communities. Flood situation and impact
- The Nigerian Government reports surging water levels along several riverine communities. The situation remains critical, with downstream communities at heightened risk.
- So far in 2025, flooding has reportedly affected over 315,700 people across 25 states, displacing more than 113,000 individuals, and washing away more than 46,000 hectares of farmlands, posing a serious threat to food security and livelihoods.
- The Northeast has been hardest hit with around 64,600 people impacted by rising waters.
- This is the second consecutive year of catastrophic flooding in Nigeria. Last year more than 5.2 million people were impacted by widespread floods which also led to more than 1,200 deaths. 1,200 deaths.[1]
WFP Operations
- WFP launched its AA response in early September, reaching vulnerable families in Adamawa State before the floods hit.
- In collaboration with government agencies and humanitarian partners, WFP provided multi-purpose cash assistance to over 75,800 people (approximately 8,800 households) across Fufore, Girei, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs. Each household received ₦208,184 (about $139 USD) within 72 hours of the response launch.
- Cash assistance enabled families to prepare, relocate, and meet urgent needs before the floods hit, while also strengthening and supporting local resilience and economies.
- To promote financial inclusion, WFP supported over 2,700 households to open bank accounts, helping them with secure and direct access to cash assistance.
- WFP is ensuring that critical issues raised by the affected communities are addressed promptly through its Community Feedback Mechanism, while also escalating other needs of the community to partners within the AA core working group.
- As the flood season peaks, WFP continues to monitor the situation closely and will work with partners to ensure timely and effective support to those most in need.
Operational Challenges and Funding
- Funding remains significantly below what is needed to respond effectively in all areas hit by flooding. The AA response was only activated in four 'Local Government Areas' in Adamawa state. Floods affected 112 Local Government Areas across the region.
- In addition to the AA programme, WFP provides humanitarian assistance across northeast Nigeria during the lean season.
- If the flooding worsens, WFP has no contingency funding or available food stocks to respond to active flood emergencies.
- The 2025 Anticipatory Action activation was supported by US$1.75 million in funding from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).
- WFP Nigeria's net funding requirements stand at US$81M to sustain operations across the country through March 2026.