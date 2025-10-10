Nigeria: Ensure Credible Elections, New National Electoral Chief Amupitan Urged

The newly nominated chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), has been tasked with ensuring credible elections in Nigeria.

Various stakeholders, including civil society organisations and political parties, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday, stated that Amupitan must restore electoral integrity to the nation's political system.

While some expressed cautious optimism regarding his impartiality, others voiced confidence in his integrity and patriotism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They also urged the Senate to conduct a thorough screening of the nominee before confirming him for the top election management role.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the National Council of State on Thursday approved Amupitan's nomination as the next INEC chairman.

President Bola Tinubu presented Amupitan to fill the vacancy left by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served two five-year terms from 2015 to October 2025.

According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu informed the Council that Amupitan is the first individual from Kogi State in the North-Central region to be nominated for the position. He described the nominee as apolitical.

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

In line with the Constitution, President Tinubu will now forward Amupitan's name to the Senate for screening.

How the New INEC Chairman Was Chosen

Speaking after the Council of State meeting, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State told State House correspondents that the appointment followed due constitutional process and enjoyed full support from Council members.

"Among the prominent decisions taken today is the appointment of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, which is the duty of Mr President, in consultation with the National Council of State," he said.

The governor explained that President Tinubu recommended Professor Amupitan, a Professor of Law and expert in the Law of Evidence from the University of Jos, Plateau State, to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended earlier this month.

"Mr President, in line with statutory provisions, presented the name of Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) to the Council. He is a highly respected scholar, a man of impeccable credentials and integrity, who has never participated in partisan politics," Uzodinma stated.

He further noted that the President's recommendation was well received, as speaker after speaker praised Professor Amupitan's competence, character, and professional track record.

"The Council unanimously approved and consented to his appointment after an extensive review of his qualifications," Uzodinma added.

IBB, Abdulsalami Attend Virtually; OBJ, Jonathan, Gowon Absent

The National Council of State, established under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution, serves as an advisory body to the President on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC chairman.

Thursday's hybrid session, held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, commenced at about 1:30 p.m. and was attended by current and former leaders, state governors, and senior government officials.

Among those physically present were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Several serving governors were also in attendance, including AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Alex Otti (Abia), among others.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were absent, while former military Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, joined the meeting virtually.

Also present were former Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJNs) Muhammad Tanko, Mohammed Belgore, and Walter Onnoghen, along with the incumbent CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Yiaga Africa, Others Demand Integrity, Transparency, Courage from INEC Chairman Nominee

Yiaga Africa and other prominent civil society organisations have called on Professor Amupitan to exhibit integrity, transparency, and courage in the discharge of his duties--if confirmed by the Senate--to inspire public confidence in the electoral process.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the next INEC chairman must be non-partisan, courageous, and bold enough to resist political interference. She emphasised the need for expertise in election management and a record of unquestionable integrity.

"These are essential criteria because the next election will be highly competitive. It could also be contested under a complex political economy and challenging security situation in Nigeria," she said.

Mbamalu also advocated a multi-stakeholder approach to the screening process, calling for broader input from Nigerians and relevant stakeholders.

"We sent letters earlier this week to members of the National Assembly and the Council of State outlining key criteria for this critical appointment," she said. "The leadership of INEC is crucial for rebuilding citizens' trust in our elections and the commission itself."

She urged the Senate to allow public input--objections, support, or feedback--on the nominee and recommended that screening questions focus on electoral competence, understanding of Nigeria's electoral laws, and INEC's operational structure.

"With elections just months away, whoever is appointed will have little time to settle in before the process begins. By February, the notice of election must be issued, so there's urgency for someone who can hit the ground running."

TMG, Others Call for Transparency, Electoral Reforms

The chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, also underscored the importance of integrity in the new INEC chairman.

"If confirmed by the Senate, the new INEC chair must assure Nigerians that he will not undermine the democratic will of the people. He must ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in managing the electoral body," Rafsanjani said.

He urged President Tinubu to demonstrate greater commitment to electoral transparency by implementing existing electoral reform reports developed by Nigerian experts.

Rafsanjani emphasised that the new INEC chairman must restore public and international confidence in the independence and credibility of Nigeria's electoral institutions.

"There's a real opportunity to ensure that the 2027 elections are not another missed chance to deliver credible and transparent polls," he said.

He also called for political party reforms, saying:

"Most parties today are controlled by a few wealthy individuals. They operate more like business enterprises than platforms for patriotic and policy-driven political engagement."

He added that unless internal party democracy improves, elections would continue to be compromised.

INEC Must Follow Its Own Guidelines - Igbuzor

For his part, Dr Otive Igbuzor, a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), expressed the hope that the nominee would manage INEC with integrity.

"I just hope he is a person of integrity who will restore public confidence in INEC and the electoral process," Igbuzor said. "What's most important is integrity, adherence to regulations, and avoiding compromise."

He added that INEC already knows the reforms required, stressing the need for the commission to follow its own guidelines consistently.

He also called for legal reforms to give INEC's guidelines the force of law, while warning against a judiciary whose rulings appear "incredulous or unbelievable."

"With these changes, Nigeria can achieve a truly credible, free, and fair electoral process," he concluded.

ADC: New INEC boss must restore confidence in elections

The national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said it expects the new INEC boss to outperform his predecessor.

He said, "We are cautious, but we expect the new INEC Chairman to have a personal ambition to do better and restore the confidence of Nigerians and the world in Nigerian elections.

"He must understand that his loyalty lies with the Nigerian people, not the government. We are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt based on his track record. But now he has the opportunity to make a good name for himself that his children would be proud of, or to soil his record and end up in ignominy.

"He should also bear in mind that his tenure will ordinarily span beyond one electoral cycle. He should therefore look beyond the interests of those who appointed him."

Karimi: Amupitan Is One of Nigeria's Finest Scholars

On his part, Senator Steve Karimi (APC, Kogi West) described Amupitan as one of Nigeria's finest scholars, noting that he is a rigorous legal inquisitor, an experienced administrator, and a non-partisan patriot.

"I feel personally gratified that Mr President has looked in the direction of my senatorial district for the appointment of an intellectual of astounding repute -- a man of distinction and integrity -- as the helmsman of the nation's electoral ombudsman."

He described Amupitan as a true pan-Nigerian who, though from the Okun-Yoruba section of Kogi West, has lived most of his life in Plateau State -- from his undergraduate days through to his doctoral studies -- and has built an illustrious academic and professional career spanning over four decades.

Karimi also noted that Amupitan completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State, in Nigeria's North East, which further strengthens his connection to Northern Nigeria.

"These experiences make him a thoroughbred Arewa son," he added.

Appointment Marks Turning Point for Nigeria's Democracy - Ex-IPAC Chair

Former national chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and National Secretary of the Council of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Peter Ameh, described the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as a pivotal moment in Nigeria's democratic journey.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Chief Ameh emphasised that Amupitan now bears the weighty responsibility of restoring public trust in INEC, an institution whose credibility has waned due to controversies surrounding recent elections.

"Known for his integrity and apolitical stance, Amupitan's nomination -- now pending Senate confirmation -- reflects a deliberate effort to promote regional balance in federal appointments," he said.

Ameh highlighted that the 2023 general elections -- which were billed as Nigeria's most technologically advanced -- were marred by systemic failures, including malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and limited real-time transmission of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He noted that these setbacks, combined with widespread reports of vote-buying, over-voting, and result manipulation, led to massive disenfranchisement, particularly in urban and opposition strongholds.

"With his impeccable legal credentials and commitment to integrity, Amupitan is seen as the ideal figure to restore INEC's autonomy and credibility, transforming it into an impartial umpire that is accountable only to the Nigerian electorate."

Obidient Movement Reacts

The Obidient Movement, in a statement jointly signed by national coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko and director of strategic communications and media, Nana Kazaure, expressed optimism that Amupitan's tenure will mark a transformative era for Nigerian elections.

"We look forward to seeing a new Electoral Act that will enhance the credibility, freedom, and fairness of our elections, particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections.

"We look forward to a new era of electoral excellence under your leadership," the statement read.

Northern Forum Hails Nomination

The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum (NENF) has congratulated Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) on his nomination as INEC Chairman.

The Forum also extended appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what it termed a "strategic and commendable choice," and to the Council of State for endorsing the nomination.

.

New INEC Chair Will Inherit Legacy Burdens -- Ex-Commissioner

By Henry Tyohemba, Abuja

Former INEC national commissioner, Dr Mustapha Lecky, has stated that the newly appointed INEC chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, will inherit significant reputational and operational challenges stemming from the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, following the Council of State's approval of Amupitan's nomination, Dr Lecky said the most pressing issue is INEC's damaged public image.

"The Commission suffered severe reputational damage during the last elections, particularly due to how the collation and declaration processes were handled. INEC inflicted an injury upon itself, which was avoidable but left uncorrected by the outgoing leadership."

He stressed that reputation is key to the credibility of elections.

"When people question the legitimacy of an election outcome, it can lead to unrest, protests, or even violence. Emotions take over, and that's dangerous."

While admitting that the 2023 elections were not entirely flawed, Lecky maintained that the management left much to be desired.

"The election itself wasn't bad, but the handling and lead-up events dented the Commission's image. The new chairman must focus on restoring credibility, rebuilding trust, and addressing post-election litigation."

Dismissing concerns of early failure, he said: "I don't foresee any so-called 'banana peels'. INEC now has a robust bureaucracy with experienced staff, trained to global standards, who will support him.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu deserves credit for strengthening the institution's administrative backbone."

Jubilation in Kogi

Kogi State erupted in jubilation on Thursday following the Council of State's approval of Professor Joash Amupitan's appointment.

Speaking in Lokoja, Prince Friday Ogungbemi commended President Bola Tinubu and the Council for recognising the North-Central region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Given his pedigree as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I'm confident he'll deliver. The North-Central is known for integrity, and I believe he'll uphold that."

North-Central Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Momohjimoh Adeiza, highlighted the historical significance:

"This is the first time someone from North-Central is appointed to head INEC. Based on his track record, he now has the opportunity to ensure peaceful, credible, and acceptable elections in 2027.

Nigerians, especially politicians, must support him to succeed."

Kogi Government Lauds Tinubu Over Amupitan's Nomination

Similarly, the Kogi State Government has expressed profound appreciation to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for nominating Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, a distinguished son of Kogi State, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement signed by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, noted that this appointment strongly validates President Tinubu's commitment to excellence, merit, and national inclusiveness in the leadership of the nation's democratic institutions.

"Prof. Amupitan's illustrious career as a renowned legal scholar, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and respected administrator stands as a testament to his capacity for impartiality, integrity, and intellectual depth, qualities vital to advancing our electoral system.

"On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, we assure Mr President and the entire nation that Prof. Amupitan will uphold the confidence reposed in him and continue to bring honour to the state and Nigeria through his dedication to credible and transparent elections.

"We heartily congratulate Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, on this well-deserved national assignment and pray for divine wisdom, strength, and success as he assumes this critical responsibility," Fanwo stressed.

The Man, Amupitan

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, aged 58, hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He is a Professor of Law and an alumnus of the University of Jos, Plateau State.

He specialises in Company Law, the Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law, and was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2014.

Born on 25 April 1967, Amupitan completed his early education before proceeding to Kwara State Polytechnic (1982-1984) and then the University of Jos (1984-1987). He was called to the Bar in 1988.

He earned an LLM from the University of Jos in 1993 and a PhD in 2007. His academic career began in 1989 after his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation.

Currently, he serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos and is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.

Past academic roles at UNIJOS include: Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors (2012-2014), Dean, Faculty of Law (2008-2014), Head, Department of Public Law (2006-2008)

He has served on various boards, including Integrated Dairies Ltd (Vom), the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Governing Council, and the Council of Legal Education (2008-2014). He was also a board member of Riss Oil Ltd, Abuja (1996-2004).

Amupitan is the author of several legal texts, including: Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008), Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013), Principles of Company Law (2013), An Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014)

He is married and has four children