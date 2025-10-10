Nigeria: Rights Group Seeks Police Chief's Intervention in Rivers Monarch, Youth Leader Murder

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of bias in its investigation into the murder of the traditional ruler of Oshiugbokor community in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State, Chief Elysian John and the community's youth leader, Saviour Ajikwara.

It alleged that John and Ajikwara were murdered at Okporowo community, also in Ahoada East LGA on September 8, 2024, while attending a reconciliation meeting, convened by a prominent member of the community, Hon. Emeka Gordon.

In a petition addressed to the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Agbotekun, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Port Harcourt, CLO wondered why the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at Force Headquarters, Abuja, will ignore the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and released those allegedly involved in the murder of the duo.

The petition, which was signed by the organisation's South-South zonal chairman and zonal director, Chinedu Karl Uchegbu and Stephen Obodoekwe, respectively, accused the police of allegedly arresting Gordon, who was not involved in the murder.

It reads: "This petition is an intervention on behalf of the people of Oshiugbokor community, Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State, who waited in vain for justice to be done in the dastardly killing of their paramount ruler, Chief Elysian John and Saviour Ajikwara, a community youth leader, more than one year ago.

"We are constrained to bring to your notice, the deliberate bungling and compromise of the investigation into the murder of Chief Elysian John and Saviour Ajikwara, both from Oshiugbokor Community in Ahoada East LGA, Rivers State, by officers of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Headquarters, notably DCP Mohammed Sanusi (O/C IRT).

"We were constrained to petition your office directly on account of clear patterns of unprofessional conduct by the investigating police team led by CSP Ibrahim (under the watch of DCP Mohammed Sanusi). Chief Elysian John and Saviour Ajikwara were murdered by a notorious cultist and self-styled "General..."

"The outcry of the Ajikwara family and human rights groups prompted their re-arrest and transfer of the matter to the IRT in Abuja. We implore you to use your good offices to order a fresh investigation into the matter to ensure that the killers of Chief Elysian John and Saviour Ajikwara, are prosecuted and brought to book."