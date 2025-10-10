Nigeria: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Atiku Tells Govt

10 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu if due prosecution is not done.

The former vice president condemned Kanu's continued detention and said it is an open sore on the nation's conscience.

Atiku on his X handle said, "The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation's conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law."

Atiku faulted the defying of court orders that granted Kanu bail, saying it is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

"I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.

"We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu's case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal," he said.

