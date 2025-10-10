Liberia: NPHIL, Defense Ministry Sign MOU to Bolster Liberia's Fragile Health Security System

Published: October 10, 2025

MONROVIA-- In a move aimed at reinforcing Liberia's fragile health care system and improving preparedness for future disease outbreaks, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of National Defense, including the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration in biomedical research and national health security.

The disclosure of the signing of the MOU was made by the Communication Division of NPHIL through a press release.

The agreement, signed in Monrovia, is designed to strengthen public health emergency preparedness and response, expand laboratory diagnostics, and support scientific training and workforce development in health security.

NPHIL Director General Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, a former research scientist with the U.S. Navy Medical Research Center at Walter Reed, described the MOU as "not just an agreement, but a significant step in enhancing public health and national security against potential biothreats.

He emphasized that NPHIL and its National Reference Laboratory will continue to support joint training initiatives, biosecurity programs, and biomedical research collaborations with the AFL. "This partnership will ensure capacity building at the newly constructed Diagnostic Laboratory at the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County," Dr. Nyan said.

The partnership also seeks to foster biomedical and operational research in critical public health domains and strengthen the country's response to epidemics. It will promote coordinated interagency efforts between the health and defense sectors--an important step for a nation that has faced multiple health crises over the last decade, including the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Liberia's health system remains one of the weakest in West Africa, struggling with limited infrastructure, an inadequate workforce, and underfunded facilities.

Partnerships like this could help bridge critical capacity gaps and strengthen early warning systems to detect and contain infectious diseases.

Defense Minister Brigadier General (Retired) Geraldine Janet George lauded NPHIL for initiating the collaboration and reaffirmed the Ministry of Defense's commitment to supporting joint training and scientific cooperation. "The AFL has been an active participant in public health response, including the fight against Ebola, COVID-19, and most recently, Mpox," she said, adding, "This MOU builds on that legacy by ensuring our forces are equipped and trained to respond effectively to public health emergencies."

The Defense Ministry and AFL have long collaborated with health institutions, particularly during national emergencies, providing logistical support and manpower in disease surveillance and emergency response. The Liberia Institute for Biomedical Research (LIBR), one of the country's leading scientific facilities under NPHIL, has been central in past outbreak responses, conducting testing and contributing to regional research collaborations.

Public health analysts who were contacted by The Liberian Investigator for comments have welcomed the agreement as a promising development in a nation still grappling with systemic weaknesses in its health care delivery.

They noted that institutional partnerships between the military and health authorities can significantly enhance Liberia's ability to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats.

The signing marks what both institutions describe as the "culmination of years of cooperation"--one that could redefine how Liberia prepares for and responds to public health emergencies in the years ahead. The MOU was signed at NPHIL headquarters in Monrovia and was witnessed by senior officials of both institutions.