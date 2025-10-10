Liberia: A Response to Gregory Coleman's Outrageous Lies to Deliberately Deceive the Public in the Death of Compatriot Matthew Mulbah

opinion

I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Matthew Mulbah, whose tragic death at the hands of an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has deeply shaken our nation.

This heartbreaking incident underscores a troubling moment within our national security system one that calls for reflection, accountability, and reform. I want to state unequivocally that the death of Matthew Mulbah was not an accident or an isolated act of misconduct, but one sanctioned under the authority and command structure of the Liberia National Police.

Justice must not only be demanded but delivered. The Liberia National Police owes it to Matthew, his family, and to every Liberian who believes in the rule of law and the sanctity of life. What crime did Matthew commit that justified his brutal murder?

The death of Matthew is not the first such tragedy, but part of a consistent pattern of police-sanctioned killings of innocent citizens under the stewardship of Gregory Coleman. It is under his leadership that we have continued to witness these sanctioned murders, including:

· Essah Massaley and Abraham Kerkula, murdered during the Kinjor Massacre on February 28, 2024;

· 17-year-old James Kandy, murdered in Rehab on July 3, 2025;

· 17-year-old Mohammed Manobah, murdered in Brewerville on May 9, 2025;

· Miss Musu Kiatamba, a 28-year-old pregnant woman, mercilessly beaten to death on February 12, 2025, by Police Commander Sayon Wolah of Zone Three Police Station (Rick Rock), Old Road;

· 17-year-old Favor, shot dead by Police Officer Boima Massaley in Banjor, Brewerville City, District 17.

These continuous deaths are not accidents; they are the bitter fruits of a corrupt system, planted and nurtured under Gregory Coleman's leadership. It is now an open secret that he has filled the ranks of the Liberia National Police with known criminals and street gang members who wear the uniform not to protect, but to prey upon the very citizens they swore to defend.

Under Gregory Coleman, the police have become a gang of criminals rather than a force for safety. For instance, Johnny Dean (ID #0168) and others who were previously dismissed for armed robbery are now reinstated; Johnny Dean currently serves as Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Unit 106. The badge that once symbolized service and honor has been traded for brutality and impunity.

Innocent lives are being lost because criminals have been given authority, guns, and power, all sanctioned by leadership that has turned a blind eye to justice. The death of Matthew Mulbah is yet another painful reminder that Liberia is bleeding from within its own security system.

According to an eyewitness account received today, "Matthew became mentally unstable, possibly from cerebral malaria. We tried to get him to the hospital but he refused, saying he didn't want to leave his room. Police were later called and tried to forcibly enter his room. It became violent, and three officers deliberately overpowered him. He was shot multiple times in the stomach in his own room and dragged outside naked."

This chilling account paints a very different picture from the false narrative being peddled by Gregory Coleman, who deliberately and shamelessly falsified the facts, claiming that the deceased stabbed a police officer. This blatant falsehood will be formally addressed by the family of Matthew Mulbah.

Until this corrupt leadership is purged and the police are cleansed of their criminal elements, peace and justice will remain illusions. The people of Liberia must rise to demand accountability and reclaim their right to safety from those who have betrayed the nation's trust.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.