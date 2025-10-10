Liberia: 'They Meant It for Evil, God Meant It for Good'

As all is set for October 18, 2025 as the day the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) will break ground for the construction of a new headquarters opposite the Greater Refuge Church in Congo Town, the Chairman of the Committee has described the pending as triumph for the CDC, stressing "They meant it for evil but God means it for good."

The event which is expected to draw thousands of partisans and well-wishers of the CDC resulted from the demolition of its rented headquarters opposite Lone Star GSM offices in Congo Town about two months ago.

Following the demolition of its headquarters, the CDC moved its activities to the District office of Moses Acarous Gray for use as temporary headquarters until the completion of the new headquarters.

Announcing the day for the groundbreaking of the new headquarters construction, Committee Chairperson, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa said the demolition of the former headquarters was "meant for evil but the God meant it for the good" of the party.

The former House Speaker further disclosed that the new headquarters will be constructed at a site located opposite the Greater Refuge Temple Church in Congo Town.

Cllr. Koffa said the ceremony will be led by the Standard-bearer of the CDC who is the former of Liberia-George Manneh Weah.

He added, "We are here to announce today that on October 18, the Standard-bearer of our party, former President Weah, will officially break ground at our new party location. We are calling on all of our partisans to be present and join our Standard-bearer in inaugurating our new headquarters project."

CDC proposed headquarters

He said a thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, October 19 at the Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Christian Fellowship Church to express gratitude for the party's resilience survival amidst the struggles since its establishment as a political arrangement.

"CDC, a party with all of our struggles, continues to survive in the midst of adversity. Destruction often gives rise to new beginnings. This project is not just about rebuilding a structure, but about reaffirming our commitment to the ideals that founded the CDC," the Grand Kru County Representative concluded.