Liberia: Amplifying Rights Network Launches 2nd Srhr Conference

The Amplifying Rights Network of Liberia has launched the second edition of the Sexual Reproductive Health Rights in Monrovia.

The three days conference held under the theme: "Breaking the Barriers," is intended to promote access to SRHR for all citizens in Liberia. The Network Executive Director, Facia Harris said the conference is the second being hosted in the country.

"We are building on the foundation we have laid in 2023 to deepen partnerships and accelerate the momentum of transformation", she said. According to her, more work is ongoing to address misinformation and stigma surrounding SRHR through inclusive and evidence-based discussions.

Making remarks, Gender Minister, Madam Gheme Horace-Kollie urged participants to use the opportunity to strengthen partnerships and translate dialogue into tangible actions that break barriers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She vowed to ensure that justice is done to all victims of gender-based violence and rape, referencing the alleged rape case involving former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports J. Bryant McGill and a 14 years old girl.

participants at the launch of the 2nd SRHR Conference

"We will ensure that justice is served without fear or favor, regardless of who is involved," she vowed.

Meanwhile, Liberia's Noble Peace Laureate, Laymai Gbowee, told lawmakers to stop deciding whether a woman can abort a child or not. "Until you have gone through a period, monthly cramps, discomfort, pains and all that is associated with the Reproductive Health of a women, you have no right to decide on our bodies," Gbowee stated.

The Noble Peace Laureate stated that it's unfair for women who are left with children and no fathers leaving them to struggle alone. She said abortion should be a choice for a woman to make and not society.

The colorful program was graced by government officials from the Ministries of Gender and Health, youth activists, UNFPA, Embassy of Sweden amongst others, held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Share this:

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook

Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X

251

Share