Nigeria: Kwara Swan Congratulates Legal Luminary, a .U Mustapha On FIFA Appointment

10 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara State Chapter on Wednesday congratulated an Ilorin-born Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).A.U. Mustapha on his recent appointment as a member of the FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee.

In a congratulatory statement issued in Ilorin jointly signed by the Chairman of Kwara SWAN, Mr. Ismail Ayodeji, and the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Sodiq Adebara, the association described Mustapha's appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports governance, law, and administration both in Nigeria and across Africa.

The statement noted that Mustapha's inclusion in the influential FIFA committee, which comprises 22 distinguished members from various countries, underscores his reputation for integrity, excellence, and professionalism in the global football community.

Kwara SWAN recalled that A.U. Mustapha has over three decades of experience in legal practice, serving in various key capacities such as President of the CAF Appeals Committee (2018-2023), and Chairman of the NFF Elections Committee (2010) both of which were marked by transparency, fairness, and credibility.

The association further commended Mustapha for his personal contributions to sports development in the State, including funding the re-turfing of the Kwara State Stadium and equipping the Kwara State Football Association Secretariat, which reflect his enduring passion for grassroots sports growth.

The association expressed confidence that Mustapha's wealth of experience and dedication will further strengthen FIFA's global campaign against racism and discrimination, promoting fairness, equality, and inclusivity in world football.

