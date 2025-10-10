Liberia: Afell Disappointed in Police Chief

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has expressed disappointment in the Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman's deliberate refusal to arrest suspect Bryant McGill on the allegation of Statutory Rape.

Inspector Coleman in a recent press briefing provided update on the alleged statutory rape of a 14 years old minor by the former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Bryant McGill.

He informed the public that the police are yet to establish what he referred to as "Probable Cause" for the arrest of suspect McGill, even though the Police is in possession of the medical report and the survivors' persistent testimony that "Uncle Bryant" raped her more than once." AFELL wonders as to what constitute "Probable Cause" by Director Coleman in a case of statutory rape.

AFELL in a release noted, "As defenders of the rights of women and children who continue to be subjected to violence, we were taken aback when Director Coleman heavily relied on a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, as a justification not to make an arrest."

The release added, "Sadly, the CCTV footage being relied on by the police is an equipment managed by the Information Technology (IT) team of the Youth and Sports Ministry where the suspect worked as a Deputy Minister without considering whether it could have been doctored or manipulated as opposed to the survivor's testimony and the medical report as a probable cause to arrest the suspect."

Even more disturbing in his briefing is the fact that he dismally failed to state the authenticity of the CCTV footage which must meet specific legal requirements as to its' relevance, reliability, and validity, that could be challenged in court. The IG did not state in his press conference how the police reached the conclusion or determination on the authenticity of the CCTV footage that is being heavily relied on by the state. In our opinion, this is to prevent the prosecution of Suspect McGill.

AFELL added that it is sad to note that throughout his press briefing Director Coleman did not present any logical and legal explanation of the survivor's testimony and the medical report in the police possession.

"However, we agree with the IG that the survivor is traumatized, and her testimony remains consistent despite her current traumatic condition. We give a caveat that any attempt to discredit the Survivors' testimony has the propensity of silencing victims/survivors of abuse and sexual violence and to derail justice for women in Liberia and it will not happen under our watch."

"AFELL is dismayed that the police in this instance case, where a Deputy Minister is the alleged perpetrator, has changed the standard for Probable Cause to arrest an alleged perpetrator for statutory rape to the standard of Proof Beyond Reasonable Doubt as if in a criminal trial. Regrettably to the point where the IG in his briefing is presumably the Judge or Jury to determine the innocence or guilt of the accused.

AFELL hails President Joseph N. Boakai for his immediate action to suspend and replace suspect, Byant McGill as a government official. Like the President has acted in his capacity, similarly, we expect the Police Director Coleman to act now and immediately arrest suspect, Bryant McGill.

Meanwhile, AFELL is calling on the police to reconsider taking the survivor to the police station for questioning, as she has cried to AFELL that she is being intimidated by the police continuous demand for questioning at the police station when she should be in a safe home for emotional stability.

"Mr. Inspector General, with all due respect, you are not the defense counsel nor the court. Act now and immediately arrest suspect, Bryant McGill. Let us together protect the rights of the women and children from abuse and violence regardless of status or position. Let Justice Be Done to All. Enough Is Enough," the release concluded.