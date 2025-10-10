Nigeria: Security Forces Arrest Armed Robbers Involved in Death of Arise News Channel Anchor, Somtochukwu

Security forces yesterday announced the arrest of 12 persons allegedly involved in the armed robbery incident in Abuja, during which ARISE News Channel anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, died.

Also, the funeral rites of the late young journalist are expected to begin on October 12, with a Night of Tributes at THISDAY's Dome in Abuja by 6pm, while a Service of Songs will be held at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Kaduna Street in Port Harcourt on October 15.

Her final interment will take place on October 18, wherein a Funeral Service is scheduled for St. Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu, Anambra State by 11 in the morning.

However, security forces led by Defence Headquarters confirmed the arrest of 12 persons in connection with the incident sand listed the suspect as: Shamsudeen Hassan from Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state; Hassan Isah from Zaria, Kaduna State; Abubakar Alkamu, a.k.a. Abba, from Musawa LGA, Katsina state and Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume from Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state.

Also mentioned in the security release were: Mashkur Jamilu, a.k.a. Abba, from Igabi LGA , Kaduna state; Suleiman Badamasi, a.k.a. Dan-Sule, from Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state; Abdul Salam Saleh, a.k.a. Na-Durudu from Katsina LGA, Katsina State as well as Zaharadeen Muhammad, a.k.a. Gwaska from Chikun LGA in Kaduna state.

Other suspects mentioned include: Musa Adamu, a.k.a. Musa Hassan, from Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State; Sumayya Mohammed, a.k.a. Baby, from Sammaka LGA, Kaduna state; Isah Abdulrahman, a.k.a. Abbati, who hails from Zaria LGA in Kaduna state and Musa Umar a.k.a. small, from Maiduguri LGA in Borno state.

The report named the security man who was shot by the invaders during the incident at Unique Apartment in the nation's capital, as Barnabas Danlami.

"This report is following the directive of the Commissioner of Police FCT to fish out the criminal elements responsible for the robbery incident that led to the death of one Mr. Barnabas Danlami - a security guard and Ms. Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu 'F' an ARISE TV staff (anchor, reporter, and producer) which occurred at Unique Apartment Gishiri village, Katampe district on 29/09/2025 at about 0330 hrs.

"Operatives of the scorpion squad led by ACP Victor Godfrey acting on actionable digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, have successfully arrested 12 of the armed robbers that were involved in that operation.

"It is important to note that shortly after the robbery incident that took place on 29/09/2025 at about 0330hrs at unique apartment, Katampe district Mabushi, which tragically led to the deaths of Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu and Barnabas Danlami, four of the suspects Shamsudeen Hassan, Alkamu, Sirajo and one other person were apprehended through the tracking of phones stolen from the apartment during the robbery (tracking and intercept service provided by us)," security forces, the report stated.

During interrogation, the police noted that Shamsudeen Hassan confessed that he shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access to the apartment.

According to the report, Sani Sirajo also confessed to have tried to hold Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu from falling off the three-storey building, but was overwhelmed by her weight.

Shamsudeen, the police said, further confessed that he drove the white Honda CR-V jeep out of the apartment after the operation, even as the four suspects admitted that they each received N200,000 from the proceeds of the crime.

Recovered exhibits include: One (1) fabricated ak-47 rifle; 36 rounds of 9mm live ammunition; one locally made pistol; one pump-action gun; two live cartridges; four mobile phones of the victims; two sharp knives; one cutlass and nine torchlights used during the operation.

Besides, in continuation of investigations, the police said on 08/10/2025, acting on a tip-off and actionable digital intelligence also provided by them, the remaining members of the gang, Musa Umar, a.k.a. Hassan Isah and other accomplices involved in the Gishiri robbery were intercepted while en route to an already planned armed robbery operation scheduled to hold at Maitama in the early hours of the morning.

"All suspects have confessed to the crimes, investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated. Pictures of the suspects are redacted till the remaining fleeing members of yesterday's operation are arrested.

"Attached are recovered exhibits and video of recovery of one of the AK47 rifles at Zuma Rock," the report seen by THISDAY stated.