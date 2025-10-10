Nigeria: High Expectation As 'The Chosen Adventures' Animation Hits Screen

Nigerian-American actress and comedian, Yvonne Orji ('Insecure', 'The Blackening') and American singer, Jordin Sparks, will grace the country's screens from October 17 on Prime Video, voicing the characters 'Pigeon' and 'Fish' in 'The Chosen's Adventures Animated Series'.

The animation follows nine-year-old Abby (Romy Fay) and her friend Joshua (Jude Zarzaur), who meet Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) in ancient Capernaum. As their friendship with Jesus deepens, so does their view of the world, accompanying him in some of the greatest adventures ever told, and spreading his message of the Kingdom of God amongst their peers.

Orji's character 'Pigeon', balances the humour and wisdom needed in Abby's group of four, including the talking, bumbling 'Sheep' played by Paul Walter Hauser.

The series promises to be a fun and faith-deepening journey for children (and adults) as they meet and join Jesus in adventures through the eyes of Abby and her companions.

Also joining the animation are the lovable casts from 'The Chosen' series, like Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary), Noah James (Andrew), Joey Vahedi (Thomas), George H. Xanthis (John) and Yasmine Al-Bustami (Ramah), who reprise their roles in the animation.