Nigeria: 'Boss Lady' Launches Artiste Diggy Rich to Spotlight

10 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

'Boss Lady', the single by upcoming music artiste, Diggy Rich, has launched her into the spotlight in the Nigerian music industry.

The song which can be heard on radio airwaves, clubs, supermarkets, filling stations and other public spaces, is gradually making her a familiar voice among the Nigerian public.

As one of Abuja-based rising artistes, part of Diggy Rich's charm is the relativity of her songs, her impressive onstage performances and the catch-on quality of her rhythms, which has gained her bookings in top entertainment shows in the FCT, by the likes of MC Miti and MC Diamond.

She has also performed in Lagos, Benin, Awka, Uyo and Asaba cities.

Diggy Rich is currently on her Abuja tour, where she performs songs like 'Chase', 'Can't Kill A Fighter', 'Toxic', 'Genysis' and more released within her five-year professional venture into the industry.

She is also on the verge of concluding a partnership with Amity Global Network, a new media and entertainment marketing powerhouse.

Born Edigeal Dignity, the graduate of the University of Uyo, is determined to position her music and career for a Grammy win, through diligence and commitment to her craft. Her songs can be streamed via audio iTunes and other digital platforms.

