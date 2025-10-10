Nigeria: Sankara Nigeria, Kano Govt Launch Agricultural Alliance

In a strategic move set to transform Nigeria's agricultural landscape, the Kano State Government held a high-level meeting with Sankara Nigeria Limited and Lovol Nigeria, alongside leading farming associations, to forge a partnership that promises to modernise farming practices and boost productivity nationwide. The session was led by Hon. Engr. Ahmad Ibrahim, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The meeting emphasised the urgent need for mechanisation, innovation, and capacity building in Nigeria's agricultural sector. Dr. Nafiu Danladi Sankara, managing director of Sankara Nigeria Limited, highlighted the company's long-standing commitment to empowering farmers. "Since 1978, Sankara Nigeria Limited has provided farmers with world-class tractors, implements, and spare parts, helping them farm smarter, increase yields, and drive economic growth," he said.

Representing Lovol Nigeria, Li Chan reiterated the company's dedication to delivering high-performance, durable agricultural machinery. He emphasized that the partnership would ensure farmers have access to cutting-edge equipment that reduces labor intensity, improves efficiency, and enhances profitability.

Hon. Engr. Ahmad Ibrahim described the collaboration as a game-changer for agriculture, noting that it sets a new benchmark for public-private partnerships in the sector. "Our farmers are the backbone of our economy. By linking them with experienced industry leaders, we are equipping them to compete globally while strengthening local food security," he said.

The meeting also explored ways to extend the initiative beyond Kano, targeting the Northern region and ultimately the entire country. Stakeholders agreed on the importance of encouraging farmers to adopt modern farming techniques, mechanisation, and sustainable practices.

At the close of the discussions, all parties expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasising their shared commitment to empowering farmers and boosting agricultural productivity. "This is more than a meeting," Dr. Sankara said. "It is a call to action for all of us to support farmers and drive Nigeria's agricultural sector forward."

This strategic alliance underscores a decisive step toward transforming agriculture into a catalyst for economic growth, showing that with collaboration, innovation, and investment, Nigeria can achieve food security, job creation, and sustainable development.