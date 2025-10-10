Liberia: No 3rd Quarter Report, No Salary

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has issued a strict warning to heads of all government ministries, agencies, and commissions, as well as their comptrollers, that failure to submit their third-quarter financial reports by the October 15, 2025, deadline will result in the immediate withholding of salaries.

In a circular dated October 8, 2025, the Comptroller and Accountant General, Elwood T. Nettey, emphasized that the directive is a strict enforcement of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Regulations of 2009. The notice, described as a final reminder, underscores that non-compliance will be considered a "breach of financial discipline."

"Let it be known that failure to submit your Quarter Three financial report will lead to the withholding of both the Head of the entity and Comptroller salary for the month of October 2025," the circular reads. Section A.20 of the PFM Regulations specifies that sanctions for officers who fail to comply with reporting requirements include suspension and salary withholding.

The directive also aligns with a recommendation from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) following its audit of the 2024 fiscal year, signaling a renewed push by the Liberian government to strengthen accountability and transparency in public financial management.

Under the PFM Regulations, quarterly accounts must be prepared in accordance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and submitted to the Auditor-General, Minister of Finance, and Comptroller-General within 15 days after the end of each quarter.

Comptroller General Nettey expressed optimism that all government entities would cooperate fully, stating, "We anticipate the fullest cooperation of all entities as the administration strives to improve accountability, transparency, and public financial management governance across government."

With the October 15 deadline fast approaching, officials now face the prospect of having their personal remuneration directly tied to their adherence to fiscal reporting laws--a move that reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring sound financial management and discipline in public service.