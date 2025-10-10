Liberia: Legislature Resumes Work Today

Capitol Hill, Monrovia- The 103 members of the first branch of government, comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia Will resume work on Friday, 10 October 2025: for the 3rd Quarter of the 2025 Session (the 2nd session). This Friday will mark the day of the official return of the lawmakers, while they will start sessions (Legislative business) on Tuesday, October 14 at their respective chambers.

Upon the resumption of work, the legislature will be poised to receive the 2026 National Draft budget, which will run from January 1 to December 30, 2026, from President Joseph N. Boaikai, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Meanwhile the Daily Observer has reliably gathered that the Houses of Representatives, contrary to reports of having elections to fill the positions of the Deputy Chief Clerk and Sergeant-at-arms, House Speaker Richard Koon in consultation with the House's Leadership is expected to most likely uphold the succession clause in filling the two vacant positions through succession.

Senior stenographer Beyan P. Sali, Jr. is expected to to be appointed Acting Chief Clerk, while Deputy Sergeant-at-arms Gibson Morris will perform as the Acting Sergeant-at-arms up to January 2029 for elections.

In Liberia's House of Representatives, the succession clause ensures continuity and stability in these key positions, allowing the House to function effectively even when changes occur.

Accordingly, since 2009, the House of Representatives has been using the ascension or succession clause. When the former Chief clerk, Atty. James Kaba died, the current chief Chief clerk who was then Deputy Chief clerk was appointed to succeed the deceased to end the tenure of the late Kaba. Meanwhile the Senior stenographer, J. Sayfurh Geeplah, was appointed as the Acting Chief Clerk and the junior to the late Deputy Chief Clerk was promoted to senior stenographer.

There are reports that administrative successions have occurred in the Clerk's Office following the death of Atty. James R. Kaba, who served as Chief Clerk after being elected from 2006-2009.

After Kaba's death, Deputy Chief Clerk Madam Mildred N. Sayon, stepped into the Chief Clerk role and completed the term of the deceased without an election.

Subsequently, the senior stenographer J. Sayfurh Geplay, who hails from River Gee County, assumed the Deputy Chief Clerk role without an election at the time, and a Junior stenographer C. Cormicks Chea was promoted to the position of the senior stenographer. Mr. Beyan P. Sali ascended to the role of Junior Stenographer.

Mr. J. Sayfurh Geplay, who was elected in 2018 and completed his term in 2023, died when he went to vote in River Gee County. Mr. C.Cormicks Chea who was the senior Stenographer was elected as the Deputy Chief Clerk in 2024.

Mr. Beyan Sali, who was serving as the Junior Stenographer, was promoted to the Senior Stenographer position.

Successions continue.

2006-2009, Atty. James R. Kaba, Chief Clerk

2006-2009, Madam. Mildred N. Sayon, Deputy Chief Clerk

2006-2009, Mr. J. Sayfurh Geplay, Senior Stenographer

2006-2009, Mr. C. Cormicks Chea, Junior Stenographer

2009-2018, Madam: Mildred N. Sayon, Chief Clerk

2009-2018, Mr. J. Sayfurh Geplay, Deputy Chief Clerk

2009-2018, Mr. C. Cormicks Chea, Senior Stenographer

2009-2018, Mr. Beyan P.Sali Jr., Junior Stenographer

The Chief Clerk, Deputy Chief clerk are usually confirmed or elected by the House. The Sergeant-at-Arms, which is also elected or confirmed by the House, is responsible for maintaining order, security, and decorum in the House chamber and complex. The Sergeant-at-Arms is typically elected by the membership of the House of Representatives at the beginning of each Congress.