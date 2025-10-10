Liberia: LNBA, Aba Forge Collaboration

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) and the American Bar Association (ABA) have 'agreed in principle' to sign a memorandum of understanding on the training of young, bright and vibrant lawyers. who are desirous of reaching the pinnacle of their career by adapting to the US-based legal best practice.

The agreement was part of the activities lined up for the LNBA, during a series of engagements, where the LNBA president, Cllr Bornor Varmah was also given the opportunity to address the New York City Bar Association, the ABA and other prominent legal bodies.

The MOU, which is expected to be ratified very soon, will serve as a binding framework for sustained cooperation between the LNBA and various U.S.-based legal entities.

The ABA intervention when implemented will include sending Liberian lawyers to the United States for mentorship in leading American law firms, support for the LNBA's Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program and students exchange program between the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law and US-based legal institutions, according to a release from the LNBA.

Making the disclosure on yesterday, October 9, after staying in the US for about a month, Cllr. Varmah described his trip as "fruitful and rewarding."

According to Varmah, the relationships he has built with the US-based legal institutions will greatly enhance the country's legal sector in the years to come.

He also expressed optimism that the engagements will translate into tangible gains for generations of legal professionals, in both countries.

Meanwhile, the LNBA has constituted its Planning Committee headed by Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, vice president of the LNBA, for its 2025 National Convention, in accordance with the Association's constitution.

The Committee also comprises seasoned members of the Bar who will ensure the successful execution of the Convention.

Other members of the committee include Cllr. Evelyn Lah Gongloe - Co-Chair, Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo, I -Secretary General, Atty. Williamina Budy - Member, Cllr. Elisha T. J. Forkeyoh LNBA/SG - Ex Officio, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala/LNBA CLE Chair - Member, Atty. Alpha D. Senkpeni - Member, and Atty. Omiford Saye Nyan, Jr. - Member. Others are, Atty. Elijah M. Sayeh - Member, Cllr. Yemi Ife Shobayo-Williams-LNBA/Treasurer - Ex-Officio, Atty. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe-Kowo - Member, Cllr. E. Gidu Johnson-Savice - Member, and Atty. Elizabeth M. Smith - Member.

The rest are, Cllr. Yeahnee King Allen - Member, Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor, LNBA Social & Welfare Chair - Ex Officio, Atty. Sally A. Fofanah - Member, Atty. Vasco Nyei - Member, Atty. T. Maxwell Grigsby, II - Member, Atty. Catherine B. Nyenkan - Member, Cllr. Kim Amelia Harris - Member, Atty. Theresa M. Davis - Member, Cllr. Julius Ronnie Addy - Member, Atty. Jebbeh N. Johnson - Member, and Atty. Hnede B. Sillah - Member.

The Committee is mandated to select the Convention's theme, venue, and guest speaker.

According to the release, the Committee will work in concert with the LNBA's Social and Welfare Committee to successfully implement the LNBA 2025 annual national convention.

"The LNBA remains committed to strengthening the legal profession in Liberia, fostering international collaboration, and creating platforms for professional growth and development," the release noted.