Liberia: Ataf Charts New Course in Tackling Illicit Financial Flows

Johannesburg — The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) has unveiled a renewed strategy to combat illicit financial flows (IFFs) across the continent, marking a decade since the release of the landmark Mbeki Report.

The Mbeki Report on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), published in 2015 revealed that Africa losses over $150 billion annually through tax evasion, trade misinvoicing, corruption, and profit shifting by multinational corporations.

These losses severely weaken domestic revenue mobilization, deepen inequality, and limit governments' ability to fund essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The report also called for urgent reforms to promote financial transparency, establish fairer global tax systems, and ensure greater accountability among both African leaders and international actors to safeguard Africa's development resources.

However, speaking at the 13th Pan-African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation in Johannesburg, South Africa, ATAF Executive Secretary Mary Baine emphasized Africa's determination to protect its resources and mobilize domestic revenue for sustainable development.

"Our work on combating IFFs is not yet complete, but we now have the tools, partnerships, and determination to move forward," Baine said, addressing policymakers, tax experts, and civil society representatives from across the continent.

Baine highlighted ATAF's achievements over the past decade, noting that member countries have collectively implemented 72 legislative reforms, issued US$5.4 billion in tax assessments, and successfully collected US $2.5 billion in additional revenue. These accomplishments, she said, reflect the effectiveness of coordinated regional action against tax evasion, capital flight, and other illicit financial activities.

In a major announcement, Baine introduced the Revenue Action for Development in Africa (RADA) Initiative, a bold program designed to double Africa's domestic revenue within five years. The initiative aims to channel increased revenue into healthcare, infrastructure, and climate-related projects, providing vital resources for sustainable development.

"RADA will provide the framework for countries to not only assess and collect revenue more efficiently but also to use these resources for Africa's growth and prosperity," she explained.

Baine further stressed the need for strengthened collaboration between African nations, civil society, and international partners to close loopholes that allow illicit financial flows to persist.

"With strengthened partnerships, improved legislation, and dedicated institutions, we are now in a stronger position to protect Africa's resources and ensure that revenue generated contributes directly to development," she added.

The conference also commemorated ten years since the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, commonly known as the Mbeki Panel, which first highlighted the enormous financial losses caused by cross-border tax evasion and illicit outflows.

Baine noted that the fight against IFFs requires not just assessment and collection of taxes, but the creation of robust institutional frameworks, transparent reporting mechanisms, and continuous monitoring.

"This is a pivotal moment for Africa," she said. "We now have the tools, the expertise, and the collective will to chart a new course -- one that ensures our resources stay within the continent to fuel our own development."

The launch of RADA comes as African countries face ongoing challenges from multinational tax avoidance, transfer pricing abuses, and cross-border financial secrecy, all of which have historically drained billions from national treasuries.

Through this initiative, ATAF seeks to strengthen fiscal governance, enhance accountability, and support countries in implementing best practices for revenue mobilization. Baines' address underscored that collective action, political commitment, and innovative tools are central to curbing illicit flows and financing Africa's development priorities.