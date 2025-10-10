Liberia: 30 LNP Officers Undergo Specialized Training in Rwanda

Thirty officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) are currently in Rwanda attending two Specialized Training Programs -- the Senior Police Commanders Course and the Special Forces Training Course -- organized by the Rwanda National Police (RNP) under the sponsorship of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

These training programs are part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the LNP and the RNP aimed at promoting the exchange of knowledge and enhancing collaboration in areas of security, policing, and peacekeeping operations.

The Senior Commanders Course covers several key modules, including Service Writing, Intelligence, Map Reading, Tactical Progression, Building Entry and Search, as well as other leadership and tactical skills development components.

Among the Liberian participants is Chief Superintendent Varney Trokon Siaffa, Jr., Head of the Planning, Research, and Curriculum Development Section at the Liberia National Police Academy and Training School.

Before assuming his current role, CSP Siaffa has served the Liberia National Police and the people of Liberia in several professional capacities, including:

* Special Assistant to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Research and Planning Division (SA-120)

* Administrative Officer to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Administration (SA-108)

* Head of the Internal Investigation Unit, Professional Standards Department

* Deputy Head of the LNP Secretariat

* Member of the LNP Policy Management Board Secretariat

* Member of the Joint Security Election Management Committee

CSP Siaffa also holds several international professional certificates and diplomas, including:

1. Strategic Communications - Strategic Capacity Group, U.S. Department of State

2. Advanced Criminal Investigation, Social Security and Governance - Criminal Investigation Police University of China

3. Multidimensional Peace Support Operations - Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana

4. Specialized Training in Artificial Intelligence - Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Mohali, India

5. Advanced Diploma in Disaster Planning and Management - Defense Institute of Medical Operations, U.S. Department of State

CSP Siaffa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law Enforcement and Administration from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University and is currently a Master's Degree candidate in Peace Studies at the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation, University of Liberia Graduate School.

In an interview, CSP Siaffa expressed his profound gratitude to the Liberia National Police, Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman, and Inspector General Felix Namuhoranye of the Rwanda National Police for the opportunity to participate in the training.