Liberia: Six Killed in Late-Night Caldwell Fire

10 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

Six people, including two children, were killed late Wednesday night when a fierce blaze engulfed a residence on Caldwell Back Road, leaving behind charred remains and a grieving community. Authorities confirmed the fatalities early Thursday as emergency responders combed through the ruins.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out around 11 p.m., spreading rapidly through the house and trapping the occupants inside. Despite desperate efforts by neighbors, the flames consumed the entire structure before firefighters arrived.

"The fire was too strong. By the time help came, everyone inside was already gone," said one resident, who described the scene as "heartbreaking."

Residents identified the victims as an elderly woman, two children, and three other adults all pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The tragedy marks the second major fire in Caldwell in less than a week, bringing the total number of recent fire-related deaths in the area to seven. The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, though neighbors suspect an electrical fault or an unattended candle may have sparked the inferno.

Tears filled the air Thursday morning as classmates of the deceased children gathered near the smoldering remains of the house, mourning the sudden loss.

The Caldwell incident adds to a troubling rise in fire disasters across Monrovia and its outskirts. Just last month, several high-profile fires were reported, including one that gutted the home of former President George Weah on September 24, and another that destroyed the residence of the National Security Agency (NSA) Director on September 21.

Earlier this year, the LNFS reported 49 fire outbreaks in early 2024 alone, claiming more than 15 lives, most notably in Duport Road, where multiple fatalities were recorded.

With Wednesday night's tragedy, citizens are expressing growing alarm over the frequency of fatal fires, calling on the Liberian Government to intensify public safety measures, improve fire response capacity, and enforce stricter building and electrical standards to prevent further loss of life.

