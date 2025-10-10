Liberia: Access to Capital, Economic Participation, and Empowerment

For decades, women across Liberia's coastal communities have been the unseen backbone of the fisheries sector. From the morning until late evening, they smoke, dry, and sell fish to sustain their families, often without access to the capital needed to grow their trade.

Today, that reality is beginning to change. Through a US$2 million World Bank-funded initiative, hundreds of women fishmongers are receiving the training, resources, and confidence needed to turn years of economic struggle into sustainable livelihoods.

A Lifeline for Women in the Fisheries Sector

In June 2023, the Government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and Conservation International (CI), signed a US$2 million grant management agreement under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP). Officially launched in March 2025, the project focuses on empowering women in the fisheries value chain across four coastal counties: Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount.

The program's goal is simple but powerful: improve women's financial literacy, expand their access to capital, and strengthen their participation in the fishing economy.

From Survival to Sustainability

One of the beneficiaries, Madam Giftee Nakwa, a 68-year-old widow and veteran fishmonger from Marshall, Margibi County, recalls how the project changed her business outlook.

For more than 30 years, fish trading has been her only source of income. But with little financial training and high interest rates on loans, progress was hard to come by.

That began to shift when she received two grant disbursements of US$400 each and participated in financial management training.

"When fish not dying, I do my petty business -- I bake bread and sell it with other small goods," she said with a smile.

By diversifying her income, Madam Nakwa now earns a steady profit, accumulating more than L$270,000 (about US$1,350) in this year alone. Her newfound stability allows her to pay school fees, support her children, and reinvest in her trade.

Dreaming Beyond Daily Survival

In Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, another inspiring story comes from 46-year-old Felecia Carr, a mother of five who left school in 2006 due to financial hardship.

Before joining the project, she struggled to keep her business alive, often relying on high-interest loans from local banks. Now, with the grant's support, she's gained the knowledge and discipline to manage her finances and reinvest wisely.

"In five years, I want to be sending fish outside Liberia for sale," she said confidently. "I thank the World Bank for helping us."

Collective Strength: The "Fish for Living" Initiative

In Buchanan, more than 500 women fishmongers are now united under a group called "Fish for Living", one of the many associations benefiting from the grant.

According to the group's secretary, Barbror Barso, they received US$2,000 in initial funding and are expecting an additional US$3,000. The women have adopted a loan system, lending small amounts to members at a 2% interest rate over three months, ensuring that everyone in the group benefits over time.

"After every three months, we collect the money and redistribute it to others," Barso explained. "That way, all our members can grow their small businesses."

A Brighter Future for Liberia's Coastal Women

For years, women fishmongers have worked behind the scenes, fueling local economies without much recognition or support. Through this project, they are gaining more than just financial aid; they are reclaiming their dignity and confidence as business leaders.

The beneficiaries have expressed deep appreciation to NaFAA, Conservation International, and the World Bank for this life-changing intervention. With new skills and access to capital, they now see a clearer path forward, one that leads not just to survival but to stability and prosperity.